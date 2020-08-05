In the 1990s my husband and I liked the song, “Peaches,” sung by the alternative rock band, The Presidents of the United States of America. It starts off with the lyrics, “Movin’ to the country. Gonna eat a lot of peaches,” followed by, “If I had my little way, I’d eat peaches every day.”
Who knew at the time, that’s exactly what we’d do one day? Here we are, living in the country and currently, eating a lot of peaches.
I can tell by their eye rolls that our Savages just love how many times we ask Alexa to play that song when we see them grab a fresh peach out of our fruit bowl.
Last week, however, their annoyance was offset by their fascination over one of the peaches in our bowl. Unlike all the others in the peck, one peach was a little misshapen. Both our son and youngest daughter took quite an interest in it.
Our son, like teenage boys do, would pick it up and show it to whomever was in the room. With a little chuckle and a wink, he’d ask, “Have you seen this peach?”
Then he’d allude to the fact that its malformation reminded him of a certain body part only found on the male Savages in our home. That joke never grew old.
Well, until his younger sister decided to eat the peach one day for lunch. She’s such a snippy eater, I was a little surprised by her eagerness.
However, she explained that she’d been waiting for days for it to be ripe enough, “because I’ve always wanted to try mutated fruit. I learned about it from statewide testing in the 3rd grade and want to see if it tastes different.”
For the record, this may have been the only time ever the words “statewide testing” have been spoken with enthusiasm in the Savage home. I’m not sure what the test developers had referenced, but our daughter soon discovered that a mutated peach actually tastes just like a regular peach.
A little disappointed she said, “I thought it’d be sweeter.” Then she surmised maybe because the test was developed in Idaho, the same rules don’t apply to produce grown in West Virginia.
I agreed with her logic and suggested she try a misfit potato sometime. That was a nonstarter, but I gave it a good try.
It’s funny how one piece of misshapen fruit quickly became a point of interest and conversation starter in our home. No one was nearly as interested in the other 10 or 12 peaches in our bowl.
This one, that was different and imperfect, garnered all the attention. We’re just so accustomed to things looking and being a certain way, that when they’re not we’re not sure how to explain it or what to do with it.
Things aren’t always peachy. Sometimes they’re imperfect and different from what we’re used to. Yet, if we tweak our expectations and give them a chance, we might find that even if they’re not sweeter, they can still be sweet.
