A few months ago, I snapped a photo of our 3 Savages gathered around our breakfast table.
They were unaware that I had taken the picture. I didn’t want to miss the moment and end up with some cheesy, posed grins or rolled eyes of protest.
So, like a stealth paparazzo, I zoomed my phone’s camera way in from the adjacent room and captured the moment unbeknownst to my 3 subjects. It’s a photo I will cherish forever.
You see, when I snapped that picture, we were struggling at Chez Savage. All of us were stressed. All of us were worn out. All of us were on various forms of pins and needles.
After a year and a half of unprecedented uncertainty, we’d begun to feel the real challenges of readjusting to school, work and life. This fall wasn’t a walk in the park for the Savage family.
Yet, amid a very challenging time for our family unit, there on a random Friday evening sat our 3 children together around their great-grandmother’s table, smiling and supporting each other in a way only the 3 of them can.
I captioned the photo, “possibly the greatest gift we ever gave them was each other.”
Both of my sisters are much older than me. I was a later-in-life surprise, with a very strong will. My parents frequently proclaimed it was a good thing I was last because if I’d been 1st, there wouldn’t have been another.
Although I wasn’t exactly an only child, the age difference between my sisters and me led to a different sibling dynamic.
My husband and his sisters are much closer in age, and I’ve always admired the Savage sibling bond they share. I’m thankful we were able to pass that down to the next generation of Savage siblings.
Two Savage sisters and a Savage brother are always there for one another.
In fact, on the evening when I captured the photo, our oldest daughter had decided, at the last minute, to come home from college for the weekend. Unless there’s an extended break, that’s not something she typically does.
It seems Morgantown has a much more active nightlife than Hampshire County. However, she put aside her crop top, miniskirt and dancing shoes and traveled home to a brother and sister who were missing her terribly.
In the photo, her backpack and overnight bag are still sitting on the breakfast table where she dumped them. There are empty bowls of ice cream sitting on the table with the spoon slowly congealing to the bowl.
A school laptop, a cellphone and a stack of papers clutter the table further. Our oldest daughter is looking at her brother’s Nintendo Switch, and her siblings are looking at her.
I have no idea what game they were playing or what inside joke they were sharing, but there was pure, unmistakable gladness, camaraderie, and love in that grainy, zoomed-in photo.
Like the day it was captured, the photograph is imperfect. It’s messy. It won’t win a contest for clarity or aesthetics.
Nevertheless, it’s exactly what this photographer needed — a reminder that this Savage life is rarely perfect, but even so, there is still joy and beauty to be found in the picture imperfect.
