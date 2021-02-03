February is here already and we are still staying in and safe. We have begun receiving plant catalogs and my thoughts are turning to the garden.
Every year I say we are cutting back, but this year we really are. Several areas are going to have more low maintenance grasses. One is getting an influx of lavender and others will simply be well mulched. Sometimes you reach that point where you simply cannot do it all.
Of course, cut flowers are one of the main reasons I garden, so we’ll still have a lot of them. The difference this year is they will be grouped closer together so there is less space for weeds, and we will be using more containers.
There will be a few new perennials for cutting, also. I have always tended to ignore them for cutting, but this year will be an experiment to see which plants will do well in a vase and which are best left in the garden. Of course, bulbs provide such gorgeous flowers early in spring and I am considering planting more this fall. You can never have too many daffodils, that’s for sure.
Cold nights and days have arrived and I think we can begin to mulch the perennials and shrubs next week. If you didn’t place bags of mulch around the garden, make that your 1st job.
Since the days are so cold, there is no reason to spend long periods of time outside. This is not something you must accomplish all at once, so plan to take several days to finish. Lay out your bags of mulch one day and begin mulching the next.
Energy efficiency is in everyone’s best interest, and if your evergreen trees or shrubs are blocking windows that would otherwise invite the bright sunshine inside, consider replacing them with deciduous plants or lower growing shrubs.
Even the winter sun’s rays can warm up a room. Our sunroom is set so it gets full sun all winter, but is protected from the bright sun in summer. I would like to say we planned it that way when we built our house, but it was just luck.
If you’re experiencing snow drifts this winter, mark the area and plan to plant a windbreak this summer. Experiment with movable barriers to find the best angle for planting. Many times, something as simple as no fuss ornamental grasses will do the job.
Don’t forget to stretch and do some bending before you go out to the garden or to shovel, and spray your shovel with some Pam to help the snow slide off.
Gently shake snow off any shrubs before they get broken and check your new shrubs to be sure they’re not under the drip line of your house. Even small snow avalanches from your roof could cause a lot of damage to them.
Frequently check any plants wintering in a cold frame. A cold frame needs to be as air tight as possible and with no empty inside spaces. Large vacant spaces can be filled with bales of straw or mulch. A light covering of straw or dried leaves on the plants could give them extra protection from bright sunny days and extraordinary low temperatures.
While sunny days may be a plus, they can also quickly burn plants, so keep an eye out for that. That being said, there also has to be some ventilation in the spring when the fluctuating temps can wreak havoc with the plants inside.
When it gets up to 45 degrees, prop it open for a while. Lastly, always keep the cover clear of snow or leaves or your plants can suffer from lack of light.
If you’re interested in cold frames, you can check them out at Tractor Supply or even Wal-Mart. Call ahead to be sure. But it is a simple matter to build your own. even using large straw bales for the framing and old windows for the top.
There are many sites with ideas and simple directions for doing it yourself. If you like getting a head start to your gardening, this might be an easy way to begin.
This is a dormant time for many houseplants, but that doesn’t mean they should be ignored. Water them less frequently and never with cold water as it can destroy the plants ability to absorb the water and its nutrients.
This is true for your summer plants also. The sun is moving, so continue to move plants out of full sun. When your amaryllis has finished blooming, cut off the flower stalk and continue watering the green leaves. They need to grow until next fall when you’re ready to cut them back and put it away for its winter dormancy.
