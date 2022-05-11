I’ve had prom on the brain over the last few weeks, what with the formalwear closet at Hampshire High School opening its doors, and the WVSDB casino-themed prom a couple weekends ago.
This weekend is the HHS prom (my 3rd since I’ve been here – time flies when you’re having an existential crisis, am I right?). Once again, I’m reflecting on my own teen years: what I “knew” then versus what I know now, after aging like fine wine.
Because, as it turns out, when I was in high school, I didn’t actually know everything. My head is honestly still reeling from that revelation, but it’s true: teenagers aren’t omniscient – no matter how clever they fancy themselves after using that word on their SATs.
What I “knew” then: If a gal brings a date to prom, she was a certified babe. Extra points if her date was an athlete, and extra, EXTRA points if you guys had plans to…spend time together afterwards.
*waggles eyebrows*
What I know now: Functions like prom are more fun if you go with friends, period. I don’t care how it looks in photos; I don’t care if you have to carpool in someone’s mom’s smelly van. Friends are just more fun than being glued to the side of a puffed-up athlete for the entire night.
He’s probably not that good at dancing anyway. They usually aren’t.
And let’s be honest: waiting until the 10-year anniversary to “spend time” with your prom date is the way to go. If they’re cute in high school, they will probably be cute a decade later (I can attest from 1st-hand experience – re: aging like fine wine), and you can get a better gauge on what they’ve got going for them.
What I “knew” then: Prom is the time to try your hand at a bold makeup look. Go big or go home.
What I know now: Frankly, I’m a sweaty gal. Deftly applying an appropriate amount of makeup so as not to sweat it off and look like Disney villain at the end of a Disney movie is the right choice, and so are blotting papers, for when I’m looking particularly greasy.
Coffee filters work in a pinch. Write that down.
What I “knew” then: The higher the heel, the closer to God.
What I know now: After living through 2 of my own proms and 2 HHS proms (as an intrepid journalist), I know the drill: buy 6 inch heels, wear them for photos, then kick them off so you can boogie down on the dance floor.
Listen well: going barefoot during prom, when everyone else’s sweaty feet are padding around, with confetti and dirt stuck to their hot, damp soles, is gross. Wear sensible shoes – low heels are “in” now, so be glad of that – and avoid the issue altogether.
What I “knew” then: Cotton Eye Joe is a certified banger.
What I know now: Cotton Eye Joe is a certified banger.
What I “knew” then: I had a mean mom, who, in no way, was ever going to entertain the idea of her daughter doing any “cool stuff” before or after prom. No hidden flasks. No co-ed after-parties in hotel rooms, empty fields or someone’s basement. I knew better than to ask, or even to lie about it.
What I know now: Part of growing up is partaking in the crazy stuff, and yeah, it can be fun to walk the line sometimes. But it’s fun until it isn’t anymore. It’s fun until you’re paying for it. It’s fun until there are consequences – sometimes serious, damaging ones.
Yeah. That got heavy. But it’s true; jeopardizing your night of memories with your friends (including Cotton Eye Joe) is never worth it, and as we get older, it KEEPS not being worth it. Decisions that put everyone’s safety 1st are cool.
(Those “good decisions” also include wearing sensible shoes and taking measures to not melt the makeup off your face, by the way. Feel free to take notes.)
It’s 7 years since my own senior prom, and you see how much wiser I am now?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.