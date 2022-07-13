It was an old hymn that I still remember well. We sang it often in the church where I grew up. Written by Johnson Oatman in 1897 the song has been published in 232 hymnals.
“When upon life’s billows you are tempest tossed,
When you are discouraged, thinking all is lost,
Count your many blessings, name them one by one,
And it will surprise you what the Lord hath done. “
I’ve been counting my blessings a lot lately.
The price of everything is going up and we have no way of knowing when it will stop. I feel for so many elderly folks and those who are feeling effects of it. I remember my parents pinching pennies to make sure we had the things we needed. In retrospect I realize that monetarily speaking we were poor.
But we never thought about being poor. We never went hungry and always had clothes to wear even if they were homemade or patched in a place or 2.
I remember my dad would pull into a local filling station and the clerk would come out and usually ask, “Fill ’er up?” Dad would usually reply, “Give me a dollar’s worth.” That would usually get him between 4 and 5 gallons.
I had no idea at the time just how long it took him to earn that dollar. But I look back today and count it a blessing that I grew up the way I did. I wouldn’t trade the memories I have for all the technology available today.
Many young folk don’t realize what it is to count their blessings. In so many instances, they don’t think about what they have; it’s more about what they don’t have.
The latest iPhone or GameStation, and lo, I have digressed, I know. That is not the point of this column.
I sat in my living room this afternoon, relaxing after a visit to the doctor and going through a scheduled procedure. The aroma in our house was filled the smell of fresh baked banana bread and zucchini bread, as well.
My wife goes above and beyond to make our house feel like a home. Counting my blessings and she is right there at the top of the list. I thank God for our kids and grandkids.
I’m thankful for our church and our wonderful parishioners. I thank God for the good report I got from the doctor this morning.
Blessings come in so many little ways. We tend to put stock in the big things in life, material things for instance — the new car we have that sits in the driveway of our new home, for instance.
You know, the one that can keep us awake at night wondering how we’re going to be able to keep up the payments on all of those blessings we have.
On the other hand we are blessed to just have the gift of sight that we often take for granted. Being able to watch that 1st daffodil pop it’s bloom up through the ground, or watching all the leaves bloom on the trees as spring makes its regularly scheduled appearance.
I stopped on our road recently and came eye to eye with a nice young doe standing in the middle of my path. It was almost a stare down, waiting to see who was going to move first.
She seemed to be adamant about taking her stand. So I gave her some space wondering what her point was just standing there in the middle of a well-traveled roadway.
Fortunately no other vehicles came by so I decided to sit still and wait, anxious to see her next move. The sun was high in the sky and the day was hot and once she was comfortable sensing that I was no threat she slowly lowered her head and began to drink from a pothole filled with water from a recent rain.
She drank until there was no water apparently left in the puddle. She then gingerly moved over to the next pothole and continued to drink until she had her fill.
You can’t buy those impromptu little blessings in life. Once she was done she just moved on slowly, watching me as if to say thanks for giving her time to quench her thirst.
But she had no way of knowing that I was sitting there watching the scripture played out before my very eyes. “As the deer pants for the water so my soul longs after you, O God.”
Yes, blessings come, not necessarily in the things we can claim to own, but in the things we see and hear. Those everyday things that makes our heart smile. That is, as long as we are not too busy to notice them.
