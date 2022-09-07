The new school year is already underway here in Hampshire County. Our students, families, teachers and school staff have all endured a difficult few years as well-placed debates over how to best balance Covid-related health concerns with the mission to educate children throughout our county, state, nation and world. I hope you will all join me in prayer for everyone involved in education in our county.
Gracious God, we pray for students whether in public, private or home schools, that they may learn this year free from fear. We pray for their health and the health of their families. We pray for their security and that the safety and response plans developed by our county law enforcement never need to be put into use. We pray they may form friendships that will stand the test of time, and that each student may know your love in the welcome they receive from their peers, teachers and staff.
Ever-present God, we pray for teachers and aides, those with classrooms and those whose classrooms move through your creation. Grant them confidence in their training and preparation. Grant them safety and security in their work and in their lives. Bless their efforts to nurture all the children placed in their care and bless their work with the families of those children.
Steady God, we pray for the administrative and support staff in our schools. Bless our bus drivers with clear eyes and steady hands as they shepherd our children to and from school. Bless our administrators with your clarity of vision as look beyond the horizon to see the next steps in creating new buildings, in developing new programs, in helping the system grow stronger and more effective. Bless our custodians in their work to keep the buildings clean and safe. Bless our cooks preparing meals to strengthen our students.
Eternal God, bless the families, parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, siblings and other caregivers. Support those whose children are just beginning their 1st year of school, 1st year at a new school or 1st year out of school. We pray they find time and resources to support their children’s efforts.
Loving God, help us all to remember that we are all siblings in Christ Jesus, who ushered in a new covenant and a new community of mutual love and support. May we all work together to help each new generation grow into your coming kingdom. Amen.
Note: Although school meals have been free for all students for the past few years, many families still carry debt to Hampshire County Public Schools for meals purchased prior to 2020. The Romney Ministerial Association continues to ask for donations to help vacate that debt. Please talk to your pastors about how your church might be involved, or you can mail a tax-deductible donation to Romney Presbyterian Church, 100 W. Rosemary Lane, Romney, WV 26757 with “school meal debt” in the memo line. Those donations will be bundled and passed on, in full, to the school board.
