A few weeks ago, our oldest daughter had plans with a friend to spend the day in the gardens of the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley. The future cast predicted dicey weather on the day they had picked to go.
I wasn’t sure that a severe thunderstorm watch with possible tornado warnings was the best forecast for an outdoor Instagram photo session. However, I also know our very independent-minded daughter.
Thus, I took a page out of my dad’s playbook and said, “I’m not going to tell you how to live your life, but you may want to check the weather report and plan your outing accordingly.”
Taking a page out of his independent-minded youngest daughter’s playbook, our 19-year-old thanked me for my suggestion and proceeded to do what she wanted. Luckily, she was safely in the car headed west before the biggest of storms rolled in.
Looking back now, I have a greater appreciation for all the times my dad told me, “If it were me, I would.”
After telling me what he would do and hearing my sassy reply of, “Thank you for your input,” my dad would shake his head, sing “Victory in Jesus,” and, much to his chagrin, let me make my own choices.
Sometimes they, as he subtly hinted, were mistakes. Sometimes they weren’t.
Either way, they were the choices I made for myself. The choices that make me who I am today. I’m proud of some of them. Some I hold in deep regret. Yet, confidently, all of them were mine.
Much like my father before me, I’ve learned that when parenting a young adult or teenager, things go much more smoothly when we give them the ability to make their own choices.
After all, my children are not an extension of me. They are their own people with their own minds, making their own choices. They don’t have to do what I would do.
Even as their mother, it’s not my place to dictate every decision they make. How would they ever learn to think for themselves if I constantly swept in and told them what to do? I learned this very early on in our parenting journey.
I can recall the terrible threes. I’ll always argue that a 3-year-old Savage with an expanded vocabulary and developed sense of individuality was much more challenging than the 2-year-old version.
My husband and I learned quickly during those years that tantrums could often be averted when we asked, “Would you rather this or that?” From an early age, the desire to make their own decisions seemed engrained in our Savages.
Since we got the idea from several parenting books, we either purchased or were gifted — I’ll never forget the day my mother-in-law mailed us our own copy of “Raising Your Spirited Child” — I’m assuming the innate phenomenon of wanting to make your own choices isn’t limited to the Savage family.
Who doesn’t want the ability to make their own choices for what’s best for them?
It’s not up to me to dictate to others, even my own children, how exactly they should live their own lives. I can suggest what I would do.
However, I can’t decide for another human being what is best for their own unique situation. Sometimes they may make what I consider the right choice, and sometimes they may not.
Yet, it’s not my opinion of their choice that will ever really matter. I’m not the higher being or consciousness they will answer to.
As I recently told my 19-year-old, it’s not up to me. “I’m not going to tell you how to live your life.”
