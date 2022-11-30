The holiday season has arrived, and Central Hampshire Park in Augusta opened with their 10th year annual Christmas Festival of Lights on Saturday and will be open to the public now through Jan. 1 daily from 5:30-10 p.m.
Thanksgiving was celebrated the past week with many folks gathering with family and friends for a special feast and good fellowship. Among some of the local gatherings to share was the Modern Woodmen of America Dinner at the Grassy Lick Community Center, with leaders Steve and Wanda Hott hosting that event. Folks of Kirby Assembly of God Church enjoyed a catered meal in the fellowship hall on Sunday, Nov. 20th. Folks of Bean Settlement Church served their annual Hunters Breakfast on Sunday evening, Nov. 20th. Another annual event in the community is the N.R.V.F.D. Thanksgiving Dinner on Saturday evening, Nov. 19th, which is always enjoyed by many folks of the area and lots of hunters visiting for the deer season.
Also, different churches take part in the Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child of packing Shoeboxes to send all over the world and real proud of Kirby A/G doing 72 Boxes and also from Bethel Baptist Church was Ward and Holly Simmons and the Daugherty Family and Pastor John and Donna Vetters packing a large number also.
Shut-ins and the elderly in the community were blessed with a beautiful basket of fruit from Kirby Bethel Baptist Church during Thanksgiving season.
Jim and Kim Dollinger and their daughter Libby enjoyed having a large number of family members spend Thanksgiving with them, arriving from California and Florida.
Vick Saville of Myrtle Beach, S.C. and Darren Saville of Woodbridge, Va. spent the past week with Mr. Larry Saville here in Horn Camp. Darren spent the week along with lots of other hunters in the woods looking for that perfect “buck with a beautiful rack of antlers.”
While here, the Savilles visited with their sister, Zanna Mathias, in Augusta and with sister-in-law Patsy Moore on Heide Cooper Rd.
Wayne and Una Lupton had their annual Thanksgiving dinner with a large number of children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren spending the day with them.
Eddie and Melinda Racey also had their family at home with them on Thanksgiving Day and during the weekend, they all joined along with friends at the home of Phillip Bean and Daphne for dinner prepared by Tara and Steven Riggleman and Rachel and Randy Wilson.
Nancy and Cliff Mills and Nan Montgomery were in Florida for the memorial service of Mrs. Mills’ mother Jewell Cecil last week – heartfelt sympathy is extended to the family.
Also saddened by the loss of Robert (Bobby) Rinker at his home in Mississippi – Bobby was well known here as he was born and raised at the end of Horn Camp Rd., being the son of Loren and Betty Jean Hott Rinker. He is survived by his brother, Greg and family that live in the homeplace. Heartfelt sympathy to all the family.
Ernie and Dwight Racey recently visited with brother Oral Racey in Moorefield on his birthday.
Folks in the community are still busy with fall harvest and cleanup of fallen trees and repairs to houses and barns, sheds, fences etc., that were damaged by the bad storm in July.
Special wedding anniversary wishes go to Richard and Brenda Haines on their 50th anniversary, also wishes to Richard on his Birthday on Nov. 25.
Also, happy anniversary to Bill and Elaine (Hott) Fitzwater on 55 years of marriage.
Ernie and Betty Racey enjoyed having the family with them on Thanksgiving including Rodger and Cindy Twigg of Augusta, Brad and Laurie Racey, Gabe Simms and Dashell Conard, Dwight Racey and Amanda and Perry Casto of Middletown, Va. and our granddaughter, Ali Twigg from New York, New York who totally surprised us all with her unexpected visit. Also have enjoyed having the following to call on us –Nelson Stephens of Martinsburg, Parker Darlington and friends Bob and Paula Mills, Nels Stephens, Pastor Jed Metzler, Eddie Combs and Richard Mann.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.