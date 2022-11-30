Betty Racey

The holiday season has arrived, and Central Hampshire Park in Augusta opened with their 10th year annual Christmas Festival of Lights on Saturday and will be open to the public now through Jan. 1 daily from 5:30-10 p.m.  

Thanksgiving was celebrated the past week with many folks gathering with family and friends for a special feast and good fellowship. Among some of the local gatherings to share was the Modern Woodmen of America Dinner at the Grassy Lick Community Center, with leaders Steve and Wanda Hott hosting that event. Folks of Kirby Assembly of God Church enjoyed a catered meal in the fellowship hall on Sunday, Nov. 20th. Folks of Bean Settlement Church served their annual Hunters Breakfast on Sunday evening, Nov. 20th. Another annual event in the community is the N.R.V.F.D. Thanksgiving Dinner on Saturday evening, Nov. 19th, which is always enjoyed by many folks of the area and lots of hunters visiting for the deer season. 

