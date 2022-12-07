Superintendent Jeff Pancione made a comment at Monday’s school board work session that stuck in my mind: “We are no longer the Hampshire County we were when we were younger.”
Now, I’m still a fairly new kid in the holler, but listening to people in the county talk, I can draw the conclusion that times definitely have changed here – and many folks indicate that the change isn’t for the better.
My Facebook feed is, unfortunately, inundated with laments about how the world – not necessarily just Hampshire County, but The World as a whole – was better “way back when” or outlining “the issue with young people today.”
As a young person, I’m listening.
Some say it’s a family issue. Some argue it’s a lack of faith. Some argue that the root of the cause is the rise of social media. Some say Covid.
Some even still point to the national government, pinning everything on them.
At its surface, the discipline issue in Hampshire County sounds like a bit of a desperate situation. The school system can’t fix families, the school system can’t force parents to be good role models for their kids, and the school system can’t make a child’s guardian care about their behavior issues.
In many, many ways, the school system’s hands are tied, and oftentimes, so are the hands of teachers and administrators when it comes to enforcing the rules – an enforcement that looks a whole lot different now than it did way back when.
One thing was crystal clear after sitting through the discipline portion of Monday’s board meeting: there is nothing about the issue that is crystal clear.
In my office Monday morning, I typed into Google, “discipline problems in schools” and hit the “news” filter.
There were thousands of results, headlines about schools from Kentucky to Oregon and Canada to Texas to Maine that are all dealing with a generation of kids who can’t seem to be disciplined like they could “in the old days” – or even 5 years ago.
It’s just a different time.
The commonality in all of these articles (and obviously, I didn’t read all of them, because despite what it may seem, I DO have a life) is that there really isn’t an easy, obvious solution.
There isn’t one missing piece to the puzzle that will magically make everything make sense.
It’s about rules, sure. It’s about common sense. And it’s also about kindness, compassion and understanding. There’s a balance that, I would guess, is the sweet spot, and somewhere along the way, Hampshire County has gotten a bit wobbly.
But just because there isn’t an obvious solution doesn’t mean a solution doesn’t exist. I always hear people talking about how “there aren’t enough resources.”
And that may be true. In fact, I’m fairly certain it is.
But what resources DO we have? What are Hampshire County’s strengths?
We aren’t the only ones fighting this many-headed beast, right? Other counties have to deal with it according to their strengths, and we need to deal with it according to ours.
Here’s the deal: it IS a different time. Times have changed. The “how” of discipline has changed, and to be honest, it’s not all for the worse.
For example, I sat right there in that board office and heard one of the school social workers say that this year, more kids were seeking out help, either for themselves or their friends, or even just someone to talk to.
These young people aren’t growing up with the same stigma around talking about mental health issues. There’s less shame associated with asking for help.
(It’s not completely stigma-free, I know, but compared to decades ago? Not even a question.)
It’s by no means a simple answer (I’m looking at you, people who keep commenting things like “bring back paddling!”). Hampshire County schools are in a rough period, but the county has unique strengths. Capitalizing on them and involving the community is a great start.
It’s not a one-size-fits-all solution, but it IS a start.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.