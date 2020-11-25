It is the week before Thanksgiving and I will admit that I am having a difficult time getting into the thanksgiving spirit.
I have been doing a great deal of thinking and reflecting about the state of our world in light of the perfect storm that we have seen this past year: COVID-19, hospitalizations, separation from others, a presidential election fraught with anger, animosity and alienation.
Add to this racial unrest, civil unrest and international tension.
Personally, I have had several disappointments. The death of a few friends from said COVID, the denial of other close friends that there is such a thing as COVID and their refusal to wear a mask because it is all a sham, numbers are being cooked and we live in a democracy, not a communist state.
Really? Love of self has become a higher priority than love of neighbor.
I am deciding more and more that if we don’t like something, we would rather live in denial. I get that. It is part of the grief cycle.
But we seem to be stuck there, and that is never a good thing, either for individuals or communities.
Deny election results, deny integrity of states’ counts, deny science and medicine, deny climate change. The list can go on, as could the list above.
I have wondered if folks would be any less rebellious when dealing with public health and safety if we were not already so polarized. It seems as if this whole year has been one big journey of disappointment, denial and delusion.
But tomorrow is Thanksgiving. St. Paul at one time said, “In all circumstance, be thankful.” OK. If you say so. Here is my other list.
I am thankful for COVID because it has given me time and space for more prayer and introspection. It has given me more time with my family. Many you get to spend more time with your spouses and kids.
It has given me renewed connections with people far away and nearby through social media and phone. It has allowed me to worship at many churches through Zoom and Facebook. I have discovered the many creative approaches to worshipping, cooking and shopping.
I am thankful for the elections because it gave me a chance to serve my community as a poll worker.
It allowed me the privilege of seeing our democracy at work, even in the shadow of imagined conspiracies. I was thankful to see American citizens lining up to vote, even if it took them hours.
I am thankful for the voices and passion for social justice that have spoken truth to power on the streets of our capitol, major cities and small towns across our state and country.
I am thankful for Black Lives Matter, which helps me learn that I am still a recovering racist at my best.
I am thankful for a community of faith that, even when we are absent from one another on Sundays, we are never absent from the Lord, who holds us all together.
I am thankful for friends who are as family, and family who are friends, even in our disagreements. I am thankful for my enemies who hold me accountable if my friends should ever happen to forget.
I am thankful for a small-town community that has allowed my family to take up residence and share life and love. I am thankful for a weekly newspaper that gives me space to share my thoughts and feelings.
I am thankful for a peer group of clergy with whom I get to associate on a monthly basis. I am thankful for a wife of some decades who still accepts and loves me for who I am in spite of myself. Just like God.
And I am thankful for another list of things for which many of you would not be thankful. Enough said. It is just our diversity for which I am thankful, too.
These are really for the most part simple gifts. And as the old Shaker hymn puts it,
“’Tis the gift to be simple, ’tis the gift to be free,
‘Tis the gift to come down where we ought to be,
And when we find ourselves in the place just right,
‘Twill be in the valley of love and delight.
When true simplicity is gained,
To bow and to bend we will not be ashamed,
To turn, turn will be our delight,
Till by turning, turning we come round right.”
May your Thanksgiving be full of simple gifts and not just tomorrow, but every day. So, as always, be gentle with others so you can be gentle with yourself.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.