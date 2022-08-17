Linda Hill Capon Bridge

The garden is a never-ending source of inspiration and learning. Recently, I was transplanting a potted plant when some bulbs fell to the ground. I did not recognize the size and shape but decided to put them in a separate pot and wait to see what came up — they turned out to be glorious calla lily bulbs. Since I had not been very successful with them in the past, I was thrilled to see them bloom a beautiful yellow. What a wonderful moment in the garden. 

News From The River House:

