The garden is a never-ending source of inspiration and learning. Recently, I was transplanting a potted plant when some bulbs fell to the ground. I did not recognize the size and shape but decided to put them in a separate pot and wait to see what came up — they turned out to be glorious calla lily bulbs. Since I had not been very successful with them in the past, I was thrilled to see them bloom a beautiful yellow. What a wonderful moment in the garden.
News From The River House:
Wed.-Fri., Aug. 17-19, Dungeons and Dragons Meet Up, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Come join Dungeon Master Mick as he leads you through the Nahanni Valley Campaign. This is a free event; limited spots are available. To register contact Mick at 856-3265 or email him at micktheraad@hotmail.com
Fri. Aug. 19, Old Time Jam, 6-9 p.m. This crowd-favorite returns and is hosted by Dakota Karper. Everyone is invited to bring an acoustic instrument and join in the fun. Drinks and limited food available at the café. This is a free event.
Sat. Aug. 20, Art-For-All, Noon-3 p.m. This is a family friendly free event in which all materials are provided. Explore your creativity with the group.
Sun. Aug. 21, Writer’s Club, 1-3 p.m. This month features discussion by Robin Ayers who will introduce us to her new book, “What the Heck Happened to the Last 30-40 Years?” Come out and join the group as we also talk about our July assignment of writing about places on a map. This is a free event and everyone is invited.
Sun. Aug. 21, River House Singers Choir Practice, 4-5 p.m. Led by choral conductor and voice teacher Elizabeth Podsiadlo of Honey Bee Music, this free event is open to participants 12 and older.
Mon. Aug. 22, Yoga in the Gallery, 5:30-6:30 p.m., registration is available thru TRH website. All levels welcome; class size limited to 8 participants.
Wed. Aug. 24, Junk to Jewelry Workshop with Jade: Paper Beading, 6-8 p.m. Jade Harvey leads the group in jewelry making techniques. This time she focuses on paper beading. All levels invited to attend; 10 spots available.
Sat. Aug. 27, Art-For-All, noon-3 p.m.
Sat. Aug. 27, Concert: Dunlap & Mabe. Touring together since 2019, this group has performed with the best of them and has appeared on The Kennedy Center Stage as well as Carnegie Hall and any others Their style is a mix of bluegrass, jazz and a mix of their original works.
Sun. Aug. 28, Herb Club, 1:30-2:30 p.m. This monthly club is free and full of ideas regarding how to incorporate herbs into your daily diet. Tea tasting and recipe sharing included.
Sun. Aug. 28, River House Singers Choir Practice, 4-5 p.m.
Mon. Aug. 29, Yoga in the Gallery, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
News From The Capon Bridge Library:
Contact them at 304-856-3777 or visit their website at cbpl@ephlibrary.org. The library is now open Mon.-Thurs. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The library continues to work on compiling photos and stories about Capon Bridge in the early days. If you have anything you would like to contribute, please drop it off by the library or contact Shirley Davy, Secretary, at 304-813-4638 or at their website, randsservicesinc@frontier.com.
The library is a drop off point for The Amazing Grace Food Pantry. Non-perishable food items needed including canned goods. In addition, the library continues to be drop off point for the HC Animal Shelter. Canned food, bagged dry food, toys and blankets and sheets are always appreciated.
Wed. Aug. 17, Lizards and Snakes Show presented by Reasonable Reptiles. Show starts at 11 a.m. Bring your children to learn about these amazing animals.
Book Club meets the 3rd Wed. of each month at 2 p.m.
Community Events:
Every Sunday, Capon Bridge Farmer’s Market, 9:30 am - 1 pm, located in the parking lot adjacent to the Bent River Trading Company, 3463 Northwestern Pike.
First Tues. of each month, Amazing Grace Food Pantry, 4-5:30 p.m., located on Christian Church Road.
Second Wed. of each month, Hampshire Recycling Cooperative Meeting, 1 p.m., Capon Bridge Library
Sat. Aug. 20, Back to School Bash, Living Waters of Capon Bridge, 12-3 p.m.
Mon. Aug. 22, 29 UMC Group 2 Meeting, 2-3:30 p.m., Capon Bridge Community Center
Mon. Aug. 22, 29, AA Meeting, 7 p.m,. Capon Bridge Community Center
Wed Aug 24, 30t, NA Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Capon Bridge Community Center
Mon. Aug. 22, 29th UMC Group 2 Meeting, 2-3:30 p.m., Capon Bridge Community Center
Wed. Aug. 25, Ruritan Board Meeting, Capon Bridge Community Center
Fri. Aug. 26, Bible Study Group, 7 p.m., Capon Bridge Community Center
Looking Ahead: Fri Sept 9-12 Radiance: Outdoor 5Rhythms Movement Retreat, Buffalo Gap Retreat; Sat. Sept. 10, Veterans Appreciation Festival and Freedom Ride, 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Event takes place at the Capon Bridge Volunteer Fire Department including live music, a kids area, venders and food; Fri-Sun Sept 23-25, Founders Day Festival. The events will take place at the Capon Bridge Fire Department. Additional details available at 304-856-1118 or www.cbfoundersdayfestival.net; Thurs. Sept. 29, Beauty in the backyard, Buffalo Gap Retreat, 1 p.m. More information available at www.Dance.US.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.