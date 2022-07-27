A few weekends ago, I was visiting my friend Olivia in Salem – the little Virginia town where I went to college.
We were getting gussied up to go out on the town, doing “the quad” — a bar crawl to 4 bars in downtown Salem. I wore denim bellbottoms, my platform sandals and a crop top I borrowed from Olivia, because I decided at the last minute that I hated every shirt I packed.
The 1st stop on the crawl included dinner. I had a chicken BLT with a side of French fries.
Now, every time I order French fries at a restaurant, I need ranch on the side. Lots and lots and lots of ranch. I need to be swimming in ranch dressing.
Olivia and I were chatting, eating our dinner, sipping our adult beverages, and she was waving and greeting almost everyone in the place. She grew up there, and lives there now, so these people weren’t strangers to her like they were to me.
I smiled politely and “yeah, it’s nice to meet you”-d everyone she beckoned over, in between snacking on my sandwich and fries.
When we were finished at our 1st stop, we moved on.
At stop 2, we sat at the bar and lamented the fact that the cute bartender wasn’t working that shift. I only lamented that fact for a minute, until I remembered that I once wrote my number on a receipt in college and left it for him, and he never texted me.
Anyway, stop 3 was a quick one, and by the time we reached stop 4 of “the quad,” we were having an excellent time.
We were leaning against the bar with our drinks, laughing and merrily ignoring everyone around us – as 25-year-old gals on a bar crawl are wont to do – and then a man named Corey spoke.
Corey wasn’t talking to us; he was talking to the gal next to him. But I heard him as clear as day: “That is one tall woman.”
This is something that happens to me often, and I pride myself on not being outwardly rude to people when it does. Although, having a sweet old lady say it about me to her husband as she stands behind me in line at Sheetz is a little different than a strange man at midnight on stop 4 of a bar crawl.
I shot a look his way and kept sipping my drink.
Then I heard him again: “Uh oh, I think I made her mad.”
I swung around and snapped at him, “Uh oh, someone has a lot of observations tonight.”
He backtracked a little bit, stammering about how “there’s nothing wrong with being tall” (um, no one said there was, Corey) and that I should be proud of my height (I am…? I just don’t like being talked about like I’m invisible).
I rolled my eyes. Then, Corey stopped talking and looked me dead in the face, and shocked me into silence:
“You know, I saw you at the other bar, licking ranch dressing off your fingers like this,” he said, miming the sloppy motion with his own hands as I watched in horror.
Olivia roared with laughter, punching me in the arm. “You totally were,” she cackled. “That is so you.”
I didn’t even know what to say. He was maybe a little too observant, and my intimate moment with my French fries and ranch was maybe not as intimate as I thought.
“You know,” I responded, my face red, “I think I liked you better when you weren’t talking to me.”
There are lots of lessons here, people. I won’t tell you what your main takeaway should be, but it’s safe to say that if you’re not being the observant one, it’s likely that you’re being observed.
So be careful with that ranch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.