August has had more rain than usual and the major beneficiary appears to be the weeds.
They are unbelievable and Larry is taking extreme measures to defeat them. I will let you know how that battle ends in a few months.
The naked ladies (Lycoris squamigera) are blooming and gracing our kitchen counter where we can enjoy the lovely flowers and their sweet scent. We first saw the gorgeous pink blooms growing in abundance along the highway and sporadically in yards, but never up close. They were just out there alone, managing very nicely and I thought they were wildflowers.
I didn’t think much about them as we were busy moving in and hadn’t started our flower gardens. Then, one day a neighbor asked if we’d like some pop-up lilies and although I had no idea what they were, we took them. We planted the bulbs and got green foliage that died down completely.
A couple months later, pink bare stemmed flowers appeared and they were naked ladies. I knew about naked ladies because in Reston I had helped our boss plant some he had been given.
There are different names for those lilies in every area where they grow: August lilies, pop-up lilies, resurrection lilies, surprise lilies, magic lilies and naked ladies, just to name a few.
At that point finding the Latin name became a necessity in order to buy more bulbs. Now, every spring we find new magic lilies in unusual places in the yard and how they got there is a mystery.
But, even with the new plants, there are fewer flowers each year and we needed to find the reason why. The bulbs are very self-sufficient and after planting them in an area where they receive full sun, we don’t bother them.
When the foliage is dying back, it’s important not to cut or remove it because the leaves nourish the bulbs while composting into the ground.
It’s a busy time and we never think about cutting it back, so that’s good. Since the bulbs multiply, they may have gotten too crowded and are in need of being divided. But we haven’t because they prefer to be disturbed as little as possible after they’re planted.
So even though ignoring them was the right thing to do, something needed to change. But before we begin digging, we’re going to try some fertilizer. They will be receiving fertilizer high in phosphorus this fall and nitrogen-rich fertilizer in early spring when new growth begins. We shall see if this produces the results we want.
This year, I have been enticing my friends to cut and enjoy the surprise lilies indoors. Pair them with a few stems of ornamental grass (Miscanthus variegatus) with the white vertical stripe the length of the blade and you have an attractive, easy-to-put-together arrangement.
Cutting will do no damage to the bulb, so cut away. If you feel they need some general maintenance, you can give them some basic 10-10-10 fertilizer when the foliage begins its active spring growth. But they will most likely do just fine if you don’t.
And speaking of cut flowers, all of your cut flowers will last longer if you follow a few simple guidelines. When you go out in the morning, take a bucket of water with you and a clean, very sharp knife or pruners.
As soon as they’re cut, strip off all of the leaves and put the stems in the water. Allow them to soak a couple hours in a cool area and then arrange them.
To help them last longer, add a little generic lemon-lime soda (not diet) to the water, change the water every couple days and keep the flowers out of direct sun. Ferns and the pale yellow horizontal-striped zebra grass (Miscanthus “Zebrinus”) would be a nice addition to an arrangement also.
Just be sure to strip the fern of any greenery that will set in the water.
I always found hydrangeas to be the easiest flowers to dry for later use on wreathes and dried arrangements. Cut only flowers with no brown blossoms and give each one a long stem.
Strip the leaves and either tie the stems into a bouquet or put strings on the individual stems and hang them upside down in a dark dry area. They will also dry standing upright in a tall container.
Pink or blue hydrangeas definitely need a place with no sun or their color can be bleached out. If you need to intertwine the stems, they’ll be more pliable before they dry. And, I have found it’s easier to put the flowers on the wreath before they’re dry, also.
A table decoration made with hydrangeas will provide you with beauty for months and can be put together very easily. Cut the flowers, trim off any leaves and arrange the stems in your vase with no water and simply let them dry that way.
They will look just as beautiful as when they were first cut and you can even use them in a wreath after you’ve tired of the arrangement. Consider making one for someone who doesn’t get out much any more.
It doesn’t take any maintenance and is guaranteed to bring a smile to the recipient’s face. We all need that these days.
Questions can be left at the Hampshire Review office or emailed to me at thegardenpath@hotmail.com. Please put “gardening” in the subject box and leave a phone number so I can get back to you if necessary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.