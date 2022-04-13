When I was in high school, (67/68, 68/69 and 69/70) we got report cards every 6 weeks and they seemed like the longest 6 weeks ever.
We looked forward to summer vacations which it seemed would never come and once they did, the summer months appeared to go by with the blink of an eye. It was all relevant.
Fast forward to present day and time seems to be even more relevant than ever. We watch a 30-minute sitcom and the show goes by quickly while the commercials drag by and seem as if they take forever.
I can easily recall coming home from church as a teenager, changing clothes and running outside to play while my mom made dinner. I don’t know how she cooked dinner so quickly on a wood stove in a small country kitchen, but there was seldom time to get too involved in a good game of softball.
Now we have microwaves, convection ovens and air fryers, and I declare that it takes 5 minutes for a microwave to click off 60 seconds. Time is relevant.
At my age time seems to go by quicker all the time. Those 6 weeks between report cards when I was in high school now go by like the snap of a finger.
It takes my wife and me a good 6 hours plus to drive to New Bern, N.C., where we have a time-share, but one can jump on an airplane and in 5 hours be on the west coast. It’s all relevant.
So what’s the thing about a watched pot never boils? We know of course that it really does as long as the heat is turned up in the stove. It just seems as if it takes forever because we are anxiously watching and waiting for it to boil. The timing is just relevant.
For those who believe in a rapture of the church, we look and long for Christ’s return. We talk about it, we study what the Bible says about it and we even wonder when it will happen. Could it be in our lifetime?
After all people have looked for it to happen at some point in their lifetime since Jesus said in John 14, “I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and receive you to Myself; that where I am, there you may be also.”
But look what the Bible tells us about time. “With the Lord a day is like a thousand years, and a thousand years are like a day.” (2 Peter 3:8) As much as we may love living here on this earth, Christians for the most part do look forward to spending eternity with the Lord in a land where there is no pain or sickness, where death does not exist and time is irrelevant for God will call time and time will be no more. (Revelation 10:6) or in other words, “time will no longer be relevant.”
No more deadlines, no more time restraints and no more reasons to feel anxious because we are afraid we are going to be late getting somewhere. Time will no longer be relevant and therefore, there will be no need to wear a Timex or a Rolex. There is much to look forward to.
And remember, the Bible only gives us 1 of 2 places to choose from. That means that if eternity lasts forever in heaven, time will not be relevant in that other place as well. There will be no release there.
Let’s us know how important it is that we think seriously and choose our eternal destination wisely.
