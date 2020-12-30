Thank God we are finally coming to the end of 2020.
I’ve already said my goodbyes to this year and so I’m not going to go through any tearful salutes to the past 9 months in particular. I have no idea what this coming year will bring, but whatever it will be, we will be called upon to face it one event, one mandate, one decree at a time.
With a new regime coming into power we can only speculate, and to be honest my brain has been taxed to the hilt from all the conspiracy theories and he said, she said emails that has clogged my inbox over the past year.
And so, on to new hopes and, hopefully, new heights of 2021.
Just how do we face this new year that we are about to embark upon? Well, with much prayer and supplication for sure. We have the option of starting out with a clean slate, at least personally.
Unfortunately, we are going to carry this Covid disease into the new year. There are, however, promises of a vaccine that will hopefully eradicate the dreadful and deadly disease.
I find it to be amazing how quickly a vaccine appeared now that the election is over. (That’s all I have to say about that.)
But now we are faced with the dilemma of whether or not we will take the vaccine. Apparently, frontline workers, such as hospital staff, EMTs, law enforcement officers, etc., will be mandated to take it.
I have also heard from some who have said they will give up their position if forced to take the shot. There are uncertainties about just what is in the vaccine and how it will affect those who take it.
There are again theories of the new vaccine altering a person’s DNA along with numerous other speculations.
So here are my thoughts on how I will face 2020 personally. Not to be redundant but again I will go into 2021 with much prayer and placing my dependencies upon the Lord.
While some may say I must submit to the new government that is coming into power and that is true to an extent. I am told Biblically that I am to submit myself to those who have authority over me but should laws be made that are contrary to my spiritual convictions then I am to obey God rather than man. Therefore “I look unto Jesus the Author and Finisher of my faith.”
The apostle Paul said that we are to “forget those things that are behind us and press on ...”
I choose to put 2020 behind me with pleasure. I pray that this year will offer a path back to some degree of normalcy. With businesses being forced to close and others being forced to operate at 50 percent, I’m not sure how much more this country can take and stay strong.
Now there’s talk about another stimulus, this one for $600 and a rumored additional $300 for those who take the vaccine. Where is all of this free money coming from?
I’m reminded often of the old Indian prayer that says, “God grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, to change the things I can and the wisdom to know the difference.”
It has been said, “This above all, to thine own self be true,” but for every Christian we know that we are to submit to God and honor Him as our final authority.
So we pray, submit to God, “lean not to our own understanding but in all ways understand that He will direct our path.”
After all, we have here no continuing city, but we seek one to come. So have a Happy New Year and may God be your companion as we go into this new year.
