Our youngest daughter loves to watch old episodes of “Friends.” It’s one of her favorite go-to shows.
Luckily, technology allows us to stream all 10 seasons from start to finish as many times as our middle schooler wishes to watch them. Recently while streaming the show with her, I became aware of how far that technology has come since the days of making sure you were available on Thursday nights so as not to miss Must See TV.
In an episode we were watching, 1 of the characters inquired, “Do you know how to get a baby chick out of a VCR?” Our 12-year-old laughed at the joke but asked me, “What’s a VCR?”
I explained it was a way to watch movies before DVDs were invented. I reminded her of some of the videocassette tapes she used to love watching when she was younger. The light bulb went off as she remembered, “the really big and noisy machine that played Veggie Tales movies?”
We not only infrequently use our VCR, but rarely do we even use our DVD player. It seems it’s easier to stream something than to insert a disc regardless of the size and shape. VHS tapes and DVDs are practically obsolete in the Savage household.
When I think of the transition from VHS to DVD to digital downloads, I recall when my very thoughtful new husband decided to record a Garth Brooks television special for me. He knew I’d be out for the evening and wouldn’t want to miss it.
We didn’t have any new VHS tapes in our cabinet, so he grabbed one in a generic box and recorded over whatever had been on it. Not wanting me to miss one second of Garth serenading me, my husband hit record without first pushing play to see what was on the tape. What had been on that generic tape was our wedding ceremony.
Right where our “I dos” used to be Garth Brooks was singing about what to do when the thunder rolls. Certainly, when I realized what my husband had done, a newlywed storm was brewing.
Fortunately, my mom could bail out her new son-in-law with her own recorded copy of our wedding. She gave the VHS tape to him in a silver-plated box engraved with the words “For Your Big Day. Congratulations to the Bride and Groom.” That silver box still reminds us that it’s always good to help a “Friend in Low Places.”
One day, I suppose, we’ll need to convert that VHS into a digital copy. For now, it sits safely in its box next to a few forgotten videos of singing Christian vegetables.
Maybe, I should get them out and dust off the VCR for a stroll down memory lane. After all, it might be nice to remember that before we needed secret passwords to view what we’ve placed in the clouds, it was enough to simply “be kind and rewind.”
