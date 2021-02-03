While I was working from home on Monday because of the wintry precipitation, I caught a glimpse of myself in the bathroom mirror.
Oh, dear God, I thought.
I hadn’t washed my hair (what was the point? I knew I’d be working from home), I wasn’t wearing any makeup and I was wearing a bulky outfit consisting of sweatpants and not just 1, but 2 hoodies.
Have you ever layered 2 hoodies before?
Spoiler alert: Vogue will NOT be calling.
While I was sitting at my desk Monday, attempting to get some work done and trying not to be distracted by the swirling snowflakes outside my window, my friend Shamira from college texted me a couple of pictures she’d found from our junior and senior years at Roanoke.
Intrigued, I took a peek at what she sent me.
They were photos we had taken from the “100 Days” party, which, at Roanoke, is a big, school-sponsored event for the seniors only who are 100 days away from graduating.
It’s an affair, let me just say. And we were dressed for it.
My hair was long and curly, I was wearing a black romper with heels and I had an entire face of makeup on. I was standing with my friends, all equally gussied up.
That was 2 years ago. It feels like forever ago.
I was pondering these old photos and my unfortunate reflection in my mirror, and I have come to a conclusion.
I’m more than 2 years older than the Emma June in those photos.
I know that technically, mathematically, I’m 2 years older. I’m not talking about that.
I mean, I pay bills now. I often pay them at the last minute and with lots (and lots) of drama, but I do pay them.
I’m living through a pandemic, where I actually contracted a virus and recovered from it, and am now waiting for my turn to get the vaccine.
I’ve gone on good dates, I’ve gone on bad dates and I’ve been ghosted since then. It’s a lot, being a 20-something single girl in small town, OK?
There’s been changes in my family: my Grandpap, for instance. Two years ago, I thought he’d live forever. I know now that’s not the case.
Putting aside those interior differences, I’ve lost weight since those photos were taken. I gained some of it back. I lost it again.
I cut my hair off again. Now, it’s kind of...blonde? I’m at least blonde-adjacent these days.
I don’t get dressed up as much anymore, either. I guess that’s pandemic living for us, but 2 years ago? There was always something to get dressed up for. Church services, weddings, formals, parties, presentations, you name it.
I won’t say, “I feel old,” because I don’t think that’s it. I think, when Shamira sent me those photos, it just made me ache for a time when I wasn’t worried about bills or viruses. That Emma is for sure gone now, but she’s gained a lot of wisdom. More than 2 years’ worth, at least.
Maybe THAT’S what I saw in the mirror? Wisdom?
Maybe that’s an accessory Vogue would be interested in.
