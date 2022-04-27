“That man, that man, that man, that man
With that man in the mirror
That man, that man, that man I’m asking him to change his ways
You know that man
No message could have been any clearer
If you wanna make the world a better place
Take a look at yourself and then make a change
Gonna feel real good now”
— Michael Jackson
Question: Who is responsible for the state of your health?
Answer: Take a look in the mirror.
Objection: Wait a minute, isn’t my doctor responsible for my health?
Rebuttal: Nope, your doctor, nurse practitioner or other health care clinician is responsible for assessing your health and giving you appropriate advice regarding treatment of acute conditions, giving you advice on preventative measures such as vaccines to reduce risk of infection and giving you advice on obtaining screenings for diseases that early on manifest no symptoms.
Objection: Hold on, I have high blood pressure despite the fact that I am not overweight, exercise and watch my salt intake. How is that my fault or responsibility.?
Rebuttal: It’s not a matter of fault. The question did address responsibility for your health. Your forbears didn’t deliberately try to bequeath high blood pressure to you; you were just unlucky. Your responsibility lies in doing what it takes to get the problem under control, which may involve medication and definitely involves regular monitoring of the blood pressure and follow up visits with a health professional.
Hypertension most commonly does not cause symptoms early on, but long-term lack of control increases the risk of stroke, heart attack and vascular disease.
Objection: Well, how is it fair that my nonsmoking 50-year-old uncle died of lung cancer, but this 90-year-old farmer I know smoked like a chimney, and has no health problems?
Rebuttal: Fairness has nothing to do with it. Genetics and other factors do. Your uncle and your farmer friend fell on opposite sides of the normal distribution or bell curve. Both outcomes are unlikely, but not impossible.
This doesn’t negate the fact that if you look at large numbers of people who are otherwise matched with regard to age, gender and other health problems, the longer and heavier the smoking history, the more likely one is to get lung cancer and die from it.
And this doesn’t even address heart disease, various other cancers, COPD, and peripheral arterial disease. In general, if you smoke, you’re responsible for the negative consequences.
Synopsis: So, even though I feel perfectly fine, and have no control over what genes I have inherited, I’m largely responsible for the state of my health and part of that is seeing a health professional.
Bingo — and here’s why. Patients, in concert with physicians who practice preventative medicine, will discover serious diseases at a much earlier stage than when those diseases cause symptoms. A classic case is colon cancer.
A premalignant polyp found and cured by its removal during a screening colonoscopy is a much easier fix than an established malignancy requiring surgery, or chemotherapy.
Pneumonia vaccines reduce the risk of acquiring pneumonia by 60%. HPV vaccines not only prevent genital herpes infections, but they also prevent cervical cancer. Low dose CT scans of patients with significant smoking histories can potentially discover cancer in an early and even curable stage.
Question: Who is responsible for the health of our community?
Answer: Go back and take a look in that mirror.
Objection: Now hold on a second, what about the Health Department?
Rebuttal: The Health Department offers a number of services to the public and is an excellent source of health information. It tracks information on communicable diseases that can affect the community at large and is a source for obtaining immunizations.
Per their website, the Hampshire County Health Department provides clinical services with focus on prevention, promotion and protection. The Health Department also carries out inspections to assure the safety of the water supply, and food safety and air quality, among other services.
However, the Health Department can’t make you or your children get immunized, and they can’t force you to wear a mask if you don’t want to. As a practical matter, they can’t force you to quarantine from a Covid exposure or isolate if you have a positive home Covid test.
But you have a moral and ethical responsibility to take those appropriate measures to prevent other people in the community from getting sick or dying from contagious diseases.
Speaking of preventative medicine and screenings, the Hampshire County Health Fair will be held at the Hope Christian Church in 10 days — Saturday, May 7 — from 7 to 11 a.m.
The author practices at the Hampshire Memorial Hospital’s Multispecialty Clinic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.