Folks in our community continue cleanup and repairs from the storms on July 12 and 23. Owners of property in Pot Lick Cove have been here checking out the valley, which includes Matthew Padgett and friend of Middleburg, Va., Richard Mann, and Richard and Sam Meese of Shady Springs and Nelson Stephens and sons of Martinsburg.
Folks from the Kirby Assembly of God Church had the Church Picnic at the Grassy Lick Community Center on Sunday the 7th following a musical concert with Phillips and Banks at the church – this was a very special and blessed day for all.
Plans are underway for a Fall Harvest Festival at the Community Center for Oct. 8, so any crafters, vendors or interested in car show or yard sales contact Melinda Racey at 304-496-9116 or Greg Rinker at 304-822-5080 for info.
Sending special belated wishes to Karen Lewellyn Dean of Shanks, who was celebrating her 70th birthday Sunday with family members and friends.
Also celebrating her special day Sunday was Carolyn Smith Stephens in Martinsburg, and Aug. 7 was the birthday of my brother Elmo Poland in Laurel, Md. Sorry both are experiencing bad health issues at this time – love and prayers to them.
Also, happy birthday wishes to Rick Hawse and Larry Saville, Chase Rexrode, Luke Funk, Rachel Lupton, Linda Racey and Rodger Twigg.
Also, belated anniversary wishes to Alan and Judy Cox and Dennis and Emily Funk.
The Lupton sisters, Nancy Poland, Joyce Bingham, Karen Hott and Cinda Bowman of here, motored to Springs, Pa. where they were joined with sister Margaret and Marion Rog and niece Becky, and husband Wally from Morgantown, for a delightful dinner and visit.
Laurie Racey is spending time with her mother Linda Buissett in Reedsville, Va.
Recent callers with Ernie and Betty Racey have been Louie and Janis Llewellyn of Frostburg, Md., Amanda Twigg of Yellow Springs, Cindy Twigg, Brad Racey, Gabe Simms, Dashell Conard, Rodger Twigg and Chuck and Austin Ramsey.
