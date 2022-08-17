Betty Racey

Folks in our community continue cleanup and repairs from the storms on July 12 and 23. Owners of property in Pot Lick Cove have been here checking out the valley, which includes Matthew Padgett and friend of Middleburg, Va., Richard Mann, and Richard and Sam Meese of Shady Springs and Nelson Stephens and sons of Martinsburg. 

Folks from the Kirby Assembly of God Church had the Church Picnic at the Grassy Lick Community Center on Sunday the 7th following a musical concert with Phillips and Banks at the church – this was a very special and blessed day for all. 

