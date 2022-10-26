Fall is the time for changes. Different clothes, plants and attitudes come with fall. We know winter is coming, but he’s not here yet. The leaves are falling and as of today, Oct. 18, we have had no frost on our mountain. Our 1st frost date is Oct. 12, but the lowest temps have been in the high 30s up here. Even without a frost, our peonies are looking poorly and will probably be cut back this week.
We have not seen much mast up our way. We have some hickory trees that normally spray nuts all over our driveway, but not this year. The acorns are few and far between also. I have seen several woolly caterpillars and 2 were all black with the exception of a very small amount of brown and one was nearly all brown. I guess we are having a wonky winter again this year.
October and November are considered the best months to plant new trees and shrubs, so nurseries and garden centers usually have a good selection of woody plants now. Take a look at minimizing the open spaces between your shrubs and trees. After everything dies back for winter, it’s easier to make plans for more decorative plantings. If you need some more fall color or just some ideas for your yard, it’s a good time to look around the nurseries and see what there is to choose from, even if you’re not ready to buy now. It will give you an idea of size, too.
It’s important to focus on your trees and shrubs before winter hits, especially those that need moved or are in need of cosmetic trimming. Remove any dead or diseased branches while you can easily identify them as such. They have begun to harden off for the upcoming cold weather and to encourage this, remove mulch from around them and replace it after the ground freezes. This is especially important for small and newly planted trees and shrubs to avoid problems with the ground freezing and thawing.
When planting a new tree, take a picture of one of your children standing beside the plant while the hole is filled. This is a picture you need to print out and keep. Years later, the tree will be a great reminder of that child when they were so much smaller or bigger than the tree when it was planted.
A light pruning of both needle and broadleaf evergreens this time of year will encourage a stronger framework for any heavy winter snows we might have. Remove any overcrowded branches and add fertilizer to any conifers that have poor color or weak growth. You can use those trimmings for decorations later. And while you’re out there, pick off any bagworms to eliminate the spring hatch of overwintered eggs.
White pines are famous for shedding their older needles now, so keep them raked and use the needles as mulch for your acid-loving azaleas and rhododendrons. Yews, arborvitae and junipers will begin to shed their interior needles now also. While evergreens continue to lose water by transpiring during winter, unfortunately they can’t replenish it after the ground freezes. Help them by watering thoroughly until we get that hard freeze.
As you clean out your perennial gardens, mark the spots where later starting perennials will come up in the spring. With everything mulched for winter, it’s easy to forget where they are and you don’t want to inadvertently dig one up.
An easy project for children is to plant a fresh grapefruit or orange seed in a container filled with a sandy soil mix. Be sure it will drain well so the seeds don’t set in water. I won’t guarantee any oranges or grapefruits, but they will be rewarded with attractive green foliage.
The Friends of the Library are having a silent auction at the Hampshire County Library in Romney beginning on Nov. 7 through the 26th. We are featuring local artisans and will have jewelry, birdhouses, stained glass, pictures and myriad other items. Stop by, pick our a few early Christmas gifts, make some bids and support our library.
