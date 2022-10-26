Sally Mullins

Fall is the time for changes. Different clothes, plants and attitudes come with fall. We know winter is coming, but he’s not here yet. The leaves are falling and as of today, Oct. 18, we have had no frost on our mountain. Our 1st frost date is Oct. 12, but the lowest temps have been in the high 30s up here. Even without a frost, our peonies are looking poorly and will probably be cut back this week. 

We have not seen much mast up our way. We have some hickory trees that normally spray nuts all over our driveway, but not this year. The acorns are few and far between also. I have seen several woolly caterpillars and 2 were all black with the exception of a very small amount of brown and one was nearly all brown. I guess we are having a wonky winter again this year. 

