First of all, my congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden. So is this the way I wanted it to end? Let me just say that he didn’t win on my vote, but he has been declared the winner.
There are still many who are holding out that by some legal precedence Trump is still going to pull it out and be declared president for a 2nd term. It reminds me of a Biblical account of King Belshazzar desecrating the sacred vessels from the temple by having them brought to a great party he had thrown so that he had his lords, his wives and his concubines could drink from them (Daniel 5).
According to the story, the finger wrote upon the wall the words, “Mene, Mene, Tekel and Parsin.” The king didn’t understand it’s meaning and had to have Daniel interpret it.
The interpretation was that King Belshazzar’s days as king were numbered and his throne was to be given to another.
I’m concerned that some may have seen Trump as our Savior, so much so that God had to remind them that He is still in control and that Donald Trump is not the only miracle He has up His sleeve.
Do I think the entire election was on the up and up? No, I don’t. But for now, this is where we find ourselves so it’s time to look to God, the Author and Finisher of our faith and not to President Trump.
I think the handwriting is on the wall and it’s time to decide whether the glass is half full or half empty.
It’s obvious with so many states reporting the tallies split down the middle that our country in modern days has never been more divided.
No doubt some will say that I have given up, that I have lost my faith and some may go so far as to suggest that I have jumped ship and gone to the other side; none of which are true. I’m just reading the apparent handwriting on the wall.
So where do we go from here?
Well, it’s obvious that our nation is in serious trouble. Even the Bible tells us that a house that is divided against itself cannot stand. (Mark 3:25)
So do we throw up our hands and watch the future of our country go down the tubes? Of course not.
I’m convinced now more than ever that our nation must come together and go through a healing process. We quote the scripture, “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.” (2 Chronicles 7:14)
For so many, that verse is interpreted to say that if we will pray, God will hear from heaven, will put the Republicans back in office and by doing so, will let the Republicans heal our land.
And many feel that because that didn’t happen God has let them down and the only thing left to do is throw up our hands and watch our country go to socialism and communism.
Nothing could be further from the truth.
Even with the country so evenly split, there is still a positive side to this. God is still on His throne.
But with the nation divided as it is, the upside is that being so divided, it also means that there is no majority in power that can run amok and do whatever it wants.
The scales are balanced when there are equal weights on both sides.
Football teams are equally divided with 11 men on each side. Baseball teams are equally balanced with 9 men on each team. We play the game, we give it our best and if we win, we celebrate. If we lose, we vow to meet on the playing field another time and go at it again.
The healing of our land depends much on our ability to be able to come together and deal with the issues rather than the parties. Now we roll up our sleeves and go to work on being part of the healing process.
We will never agree on many of the issues today. I will never concede on the issue of abortion. I will always believe it is the killing of innocent children, but I will vow to do my part to educate people and get folks to see it the way I see it.
I will never concede when it comes to the issue of the importance of traditional family values, and I will vow to make my message heard. But I cannot make folks believe it the way I believe it. I can only account for myself when I stand before God.
And I can only vow to do everything within my power to make sure we as Christians maintain our right to preach in love what we believe to be Biblical truths. I cannot change people, but neither can I change my convictions.
Equally, I will vow to do my best to love those who disagree with me and I can only do that when I vow to love them with the unconditional love of God.
I must stay true to my convictions and I must stay true to my right to preach what I believe are Biblical truths. If others disagree, they have the same right.
I also believe strongly in my right to bear arms and I will do all, however, whenever and wherever I want to protect that right. And I apparently have half of the country who agrees with me.
Jesus said we are to “render unto Caesar that which is Caesar’s and to God that which is God’s.” (Mark 12:17) In other words, I pledge my allegiance to my country where I can, but if it is between God and country, my allegiance always belongs to God. But Peter and the other apostles answered and said: “We ought to obey God rather than men.” (Acts 5:29)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.