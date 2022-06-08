To hear about another mass shooting so soon on the heels of killing 10 innocent people in Buffalo, N.Y., just tears at my soul.
To realize that 19 of those shot and killed in Uvalde, Texas, were young children in their classroom is too much to bear. I don’t know about you, but for me, there is grief beyond words.
Let me share some facts with you. There have been 213 mass shootings in the United States in 2022 through May 24, which was just the 144th day of this year. There were 693 mass shootings last year.
Mass shootings in this nation have increased 50% since 2020, and nearly doubled since 2017. To date, there have been 27 mass shootings in schools in 2022. And 119 school shootings since 2018. Just let that sink in for a moment.
We have a serious problem with gun violence in this country. And we have to do something about it. Moreover, we have a serious problem with a lack of mental health resources in our country.
Both the shooter in Buffalo and the shooter in Uvalde were 18 years old and obviously suffered from extreme mental illness.
Did you happen to see “60 Minutes” on May 8? One of the segments on the show talked about the skyrocketing rates of teen depression and anxiety, self-harm and even suicide. The CDC reports that adolescents who describe increasing feelings of sadness or hopelessness have risen 40% since 2009.
And on average, it takes 48 days to get an appointment with a therapist. And it can take literally months for a struggling young person to receive inpatient care.
One of the most basic tenets of our faith is that in and through and because of Jesus Christ, we are all one. Read and ponder his High Priestly Prayer in John 14-16. We are connected, one to another. We are family.
So if we take seriously the words of Jesus, then 65-year-old Celestine Cheney, who was killed in that grocery store in Buffalo, New York, was not just a grandmother of 6. She was your grandmother. She was my grandmother.
And 10-year-old Jose Manuel Flores Jr., who was killed in his classroom in Uvalde, Texas, was not just the son of Mr. and Mrs. Flores. If we listen to Jesus, he was your son. He was my son.
Jesus wants us to know that we are all connected. We are all one in Christ. These deaths are our deaths. This grief is our grief. Like it or not, we are all in this together.
We have to do something about the never-ending trail of death caused by gun violence. I don’t have all the answers; it’s a complicated issue. But I know that it is essentially not a political issue. It is a moral issue.
I know that arming teachers in elementary schools is not the answer. I know that an AR-15 is a military weapon that ought to stay solely with the military. I know that requiring universal background checks for every gun purchase, public or private, is a no-brainer.
I know that we need to crack down on straw man purchases and promote red flag laws for those who are having a difficult emotional time.
Having grown up in a culture of hunting, I know that no hunter would ever need a high capacity magazine, as they exist for only 1 purpose – to cause the most damage possible.
I know there is something broken in our society when you have to be 21 to drink, but you can buy an assault rifle at 18.
But most importantly, I know that I cannot see this as someone else’s problem, someone else’s grandmother, someone else’s child.
It is all mine. It is all yours. It is all ours.
We are connected to one another in so many ways. We can turn away and try to hide from all the violence and the death and the grief. But we are only fooling ourselves like a grain of sand on the beach, trying to pretend that it is alone. The truth is we are all in this together and the actions of each of us make a difference.
Be gentle with yourselves this week, dear reader, so you can be gentle with others.
I leave you with the well-known words of John Wesley, “Do all the good you can, by all the means you can, in all the ways you can, in all the places you can, at all the times you can, to all the people you can, as long as you ever can.”
