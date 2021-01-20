On the day this edition comes out many will be glued to their television or laptop watching President Biden’s inauguration.
My prayer is that it will go smoothly without any kind of threatening incidents. Anyone who knows me is well aware that I did not vote for him, but unlike many from 4 years ago, I’m willing to give the man a chance.
Some so-called experts have said that the Biden-Harris team will do all they can to usher in as much of a socialist agenda as possible within the 1st 100 days in office.
I’m not so sure about Biden; Harris, I have no doubt about her intentions. She has made them pretty well clear.
But again, I am willing to watch and see.
Now let me balance this column out by giving my opinion on Trump’s behavior since the election, which will likely make many conservatives upset with me as well. I’m sure there are those who will say I should stick to preaching instead of politics, but what goes on in the political arena affects Christians as well as non-Christians.
Besides, the church and its right to preach from the Bible has been at the forefront of numerous political debates over the past decade or so.
Now to former president Donald Trump. I have been a committed Trump supporter over the past 4 years although not necessarily an avid one. As far as I’m concerned, he has done a lot of good for our country but his behavior and attitude concerned me to say the least.
Kudos to the man for working and not taking a salary during his tenure as president.
So what has been my concerns?
First off, I have never understood how the man could put together advisors and speech writers and still talk like someone in a board meeting instead of a president. It didn’t matter whether he was participating in a debate or holding a press conference, he always seemed to come across as if he had not been briefed on how to conduct himself in a presidential manner.
He may have one of the most intelligent ones in his class as he says, but it’s apparent he didn’t take public speaking 101.
But it’s his behavior since the election that really began to concern me. I’m very disappointed that he hasn’t been more presidential in his response to losing. I’m concerned about our election process as well and I don’t believe votes were counted properly.
But I think he could have handled things differently. As it was, I think he came across as one who can’t handle defeat. As has happened in other elections, many who voted for Biden and Harris weren’t really electing the duo, they were simply firing Trump because they had become concerned about his irrational behavior.
He didn’t like someone pointing their finger at him and saying, “You’re fired.”
So what’s my point in all of this?
In my 68 years of living, I have never seen such a mess in our country. With people storming the Capitol Building, so many questions and accusations about the election and such I don’t think our future looks real bright at this point.
I’m not sure we can ever trust the election process again and I don’t think the talk of getting rid of the electoral college process is a smart move, but everything seems to be changing.
Storming the Capital, with all of the security around the inauguration, along with the riots in the streets, the mob mentality in Seattle and the number of homeless and tent cities in places like San Francisco, we aren’t far from becoming a 3rd-world country.
My parents wouldn’t believe this is our country if they were living.
As a pastor, my advice is simple; turn back to God. The Bible says that one of the things God hates is the “kinging of innocent blood.” Yet we condone abortion and condemn the Bible.
As a nation we tend to shake our fists at God while at the same time refuse to believe God is even real. It used to be that one side could talk to the other side without animosity being in the picture, but now if 1 side doesn’t agree with the other, it’s like folks are ready to start another Civil War.
What has happened to us, folks are asking? We’ve taken God completely out of the equation.
Our churches are nearly empty because folks are afraid to come out to worship services because of fear. I know of churches that haven’t had services since last March.
There is so little trust in our government that now, even with a vaccine being ready, many are afraid and refusing to take it. Restaurants are closing up because they have been ordered to run at 50 percent capacity and they can’t make it.
Multitudes of folks have turned their homes into offices in order to keep their jobs. So you have mom in 1 room, dad’s office in another and kids at the dining room and kitchen table doing virtual school work.
There is very little that is similar to the nation I grew up in. But there are some things the same, or better. My faith in God is as strong or even stronger.
Going to church is as necessary for me and more so than it has ever been. The Bible says that we are not to forsake the assembling of ourselves together.
I value strongly my right to own my guns, to speak my mind and to potentially stand in a public place and sing and proclaim the name of Jesus.
Things have changed but God is still the same yesterday, today and forever. As one songwriter put it: “My hope is built on nothing less than Jesus’ blood and righteousness. I dare not trust the sweetest frame, but wholly lean on Jesus’ name. On Christ the Solid Rock I stand. All other ground is sinking sand.”
