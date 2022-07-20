We have gotten some nice rains and that is always a plus this time of the year. Unfortunately, some areas also had some hail.
But everything in our gardens is growing nicely, some a little more so than others, but who’s complaining.
I think everyone has had plants that are more bother than they’re worth.
Now, I am not talking about those special ones you have to baby to get them to grow. We have a few of those, but we are cutting down on the number. The rose campions (Lychnis coronaria) we have been coaxing along have finally colonized in nice groups this year.
However, if you have plants that are roving where they shouldn’t, require too much work or you are simply sick of them, consider some we have found to be very well behaved and well worth their spot in the garden.
A well-behaved plant, at least for me, is one that doesn’t spread, doesn’t need staking, is relatively pest free and lives a long life where it’s planted. They meet the no fuss, no muss criteria for me.
As we get older, these are traits worth looking for, and daylilies (Hemerocallis) top the list. Plant them in a sunny location and they will bloom for years with very little help from you. Peonies and Sedums also fall into this category.
In recent years we have had some Baptisia that is putting out many unusual colorful blooms and next year I plan to add a couple more. I was not familiar with them when I bought them, but the flowers were so different, I gave them a try and they proved to be a valuable addition.
Beside the porch we have an Astilbe that’s holding its own and doing well despite the 4-legged felines that play there.
Up by the gate we have several different varieties of Allium. The major benefit to them, not counting the addition of color where it is mostly ornamental grass, is the deer have no interest in them.
We originally bought some large bulbs and they grew nicely, but each bulb put out one tall flower. And, yes, that was the picture on the container, but they were not quite what we wanted.
I found a variety called Allium Millenium and it has a nice clumping habit with lovely pink flowers. It is more what we were looking for in that area.
Although many varieties of coreopsis will spread and get out of control, Coreopsis “verticillata” will not and it will produce lovely flowers well into fall.
I know this is a short list, but it will give you a start and aside from the Allium bulbs, they can all be planted now.
On the other hand, here are a few that will self-sow and aggressively spread everywhere and unless you have a particular place for them, it is best to avoid them.
Perennial sunflowers (Helianthus angustifolia) do not play well with others and will quickly overtake any plants in their way. Obedient plants (Physostegia virginiana) will do the very same thing, but I have them in an area that can use their color and spreading is not a problem.
Silver King Artemisia (Artemisia ludoviciana), gooseneck loosestrife (Lysimachia clethroides) and grape leaf anemone (Anemone vitifolia) are all to be avoided.
I specifically put the varieties that are the troublemakers because there are other plants in these families that are very nice in the garden.
You can dig whatever plants you’re discarding, but avoid any new planting or transplanting on hot days. Nothing will do well if you do that.
It’s best to leave any major transplanting of perennials and keep any new plants in their pots (watering copiously every day) until early September. They will have enough time to get acclimated to their new home, but they won’t have the stress of the really hot weather.
And whatever you decide to do, make a plan so you’re not doing this again next year.
There is still time to pick up some leftover annuals at Walmart or Lowe’s. Just be sure they look healthy.
Many times trimming them back will encourage more.
Questions can be left at the Hampshire Review office or emailed to me at sallylarry@hotmail.com. Please put “gardening” in the subject box and leave a phone number so I can get back to you if necessary.
