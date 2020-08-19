In response to Dr. Anthony Fauci’s expressed concern about a prevalent “anti-science” bias in our society, Franklin Graham posted on his Facebook: “Science isn’t truth—God is.”
The evangelist’s comment was an attempt to discredit or minimize scientists’ warnings and guidelines regarding COVID-19. The comment reflects a long-standing effort to drive a wedge between science and religion.
Having been both a science major in college and a religion major in graduate school, I have long witnessed the attempts by various factions to put them at odds with one another.
Pitting science and theology against one another is one of religion’s most costly and deadly mistakes. The church persecuted and executed scientists in the name of defending God; and the current attempts to undermine epidemiologists and other scientific specialists dealing with the COVID pandemic is killing people.
I was privileged to serve as associate pastor of First United Methodist Church in South Charleston in the 1970s. My wife and I were married there.
The congregation consists of scores of Ph.D. scientists and professional engineers. Their intellectual brilliance, commitment to the pursuit of truth, devotion to contributing to the healing of creation, and humility in admitting their mistakes inspired me and broadened my own understanding of who God is and how God works in the world.
One of those members introduced me to the works of Dr. William Pollard, a world-renowned physicist and Episcopal priest. He spoke and wrote often of how his science expanded his understanding of God and how his faith informed the purpose and use of his science.
He reminded us all that God is the source of all truth, scientific and theological/Biblical, and that all truth must be approached with humility and mystery.
Franklin Graham is right: God is truth. He is wrong though when he pits religious revelation over or against scientific data.
God’s revelation is contained within creation as well as the pages of Scripture. In reality, the creation itself is the first “Bible,” preceding the Hebrew and Christian Scriptures by millions of years.
From my perspective, science is one of God’s most generous gifts to humanity. Yes, it can be — and often is — misused, but no more than religion has been and continues to be used for devilish purposes. Both religion and science can also be arrogant and idolatrous.
But anti-science is a dangerous form of practical atheism. It denies God’s sovereign presence and work in all creation and negates our stewardship of God’s gifts.
Science is God’s gift over which we are to exercise stewardship in service to the healing of creation.
Albert Einstein put it succinctly: ”Science without religion is lame, religion without science is blind.”
