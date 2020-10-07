August took forever to end. September just flew by and here we are in October already.
We have been cooped up for a really long time and we’re all thinking that surely it would be all right to go out and about now. But nothing has changed, and we still need to stay at home as much as possible.
Although we can’t see it yet, there really is a light at the end of our tunnel. Our main function as adults is to be sure our children and families are safe and to do that we all need to follow the guidelines, even if you don’t like them. So be smart and stay safe.
This column is written 9 or 10 days before it’s published and I have noticed that when it comes out, the weather has usually taken a totally different tum. Yes, we have had nasty frosts already and things are changing, but today it’s 82 degrees.
It very well may continue to be warm, but you can never be certain of that. It’s nearly impossible to know what season we’re in. What this all means is we’re doing what we can in the yard and garden and hoping winter doesn’t come next week.
Since all the fall chores have to be done eventually, it won’t hurt to do them early, just in case. And no matter what, keep an eye on the forecasts. Probably against my better judgment, our porch and hanging plants are back out ’til we get more frost warnings.
Wooly caterpillars are supposed to be the true winter forecasters. If there is more orange than black on the caterpillars, it will be a mild winter. More black than orange, it will be a very cold, dark one. The ones Larry has seen have been nearly all brown with no orange and very little black. I have only seen one and it was mostly white.
That tells us they are as confused as we are.
If your canna lily, gladiola or dahlia bulbs are planted in containers, they should have been moved closer to the house and watched carefully. After the first heavy frost, they should be taken inside and allowed to dry completely in their container.
The bulbs can stay in the dry container all winter, but if you’d rather take them out of the soil, do so gently so as not to damage to the bulb. Then place the bulbs in a cool dry and dark place for winter. Either way, they’ll be fine ’til spring.
Continue watering any new plants and trees regularly until we get freezing temperatures every day. As tempting as it is with these higher daytime temps, don’t do any pruning or fertilizing.
Any new growth that appears will not have enough time to harden off and can be very susceptible to cold damage. Remember, no mulch until the ground freezes and hopefully that will not be soon.
These warm days are a good time to plow your garden. You can plant cover crops or just get the garden tilled up another time or two before winter. This will expose any pests that are still in the soil, not to mention making your planting easier when spring comes around.
Clean out your birdhouses after the birds have left and get your heated birdbath ready for winter. Larry cleans out our bluebird houses on different days because the bluebirds live here year-round. Even if you feed the birds all year, this is a good time to clean the feeders and get them ready for winter feeding.
Southern States and Tractor Supply have sales on bird seed and suet, so watch for them and stock up. We have sunflower seeds in our feeders, but Larry found a bag of wild bird seed works very well for the ground feeders, plus it’s cheaper.
Any sunflower heads can be snipped off and saved for winter feeding. We have a lot of ground feeders and when we have a heavy snow, they have a difficult time finding food, so we put the sunflower heads out on top of the snow for them. Larry doesn’t cut down the ornamental grasses til spring, so when the tall stems get beaten down by wind or snow, they can eat the seeds on the ground.
Clean your yard furniture and put it in the shed for winter storage. Clean your porch furniture, but leave it out until we have some freezing days. When those days come, it will be a simple matter to put everything in the shed or basement.
We put the swing and tables in the shed, but the glider stays on the porch. with a special cover over it. We have rugs and heated pads under the glider for our cats, so they are warm and sheltered from the wind and snow all winter.
Questions can be left at the Hampshire Review office or emailed to me at thegardenpath@hotmail.com. Please put “gardening” in the subject box and leave a phone number so I can get back to you if necessary.
