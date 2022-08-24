Kitty Savage - A Savage Life

We moved our oldest daughter into her first-ever apartment a couple of weekends ago. We arrived a few minutes later than her lifelong friend and new roommate. When I got out of our car, I asked her friend’s mom if the apartment looked nice. She laughed and answered, “No.” Taken aback, I looked for clarification. My dear friend, our girls have been buddies since they were 2, reminded me, “Remember your college apartments? None of them are nice.” She sagely advised that we couldn’t compare our girls’ apartment in a notorious partying college town to the quality of our current family homes. Of course, she was right.

My first ever college apartment was in the basement of a woodshop business. My bedroom had cinderblock walls and no window. Yet, I had no fear of oversleeping in the total darkness because around 8:00 a.m. each weekday morning, I was awakened by the sound of power saws, regardless of what I’d done the night before.

