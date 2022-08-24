We moved our oldest daughter into her first-ever apartment a couple of weekends ago. We arrived a few minutes later than her lifelong friend and new roommate. When I got out of our car, I asked her friend’s mom if the apartment looked nice. She laughed and answered, “No.” Taken aback, I looked for clarification. My dear friend, our girls have been buddies since they were 2, reminded me, “Remember your college apartments? None of them are nice.” She sagely advised that we couldn’t compare our girls’ apartment in a notorious partying college town to the quality of our current family homes. Of course, she was right.
My first ever college apartment was in the basement of a woodshop business. My bedroom had cinderblock walls and no window. Yet, I had no fear of oversleeping in the total darkness because around 8:00 a.m. each weekday morning, I was awakened by the sound of power saws, regardless of what I’d done the night before.
That was just the first in a string of questionable living spaces.
My husband didn’t make better choices. He once turned down a beautiful 3rd-floor apartment in a historic home for a ground-level place where you had to pass through the bedroom on your way to the kitchen from the living room. The only heater for that entire apartment was in that bedroom. It never heated much beyond the bed it was pointed at, but by golly, my husband didn’t have to lug couches up 2 flights of stairs. Luckily, I owned plenty of Bohemian wool sweaters because nothing went better with my Birkenstocks socked feet.
Our daughter’s recent move-in day wasn’t the only time during her first week back at school that I recalled my own college experience. A few days after moving her and 2 carloads worth of stuff in, she called me while I was at work. When I hung up, my coworker praised the side of the conversation she overheard.
In response to our daughter’s retelling of the night prior at a frat party, I had said, “You know we’ll never question an Uber charge. Don’t drive even if you’ve had one drink.” My coworker commented, “My mom would’ve told me not to be drinking.” I offered that I had known our 19-year-old daughter’s parents when they were in college and would rather her be safe than pretend, she wasn’t doing exactly what they did.
I remembered the time my parents traveled to my college to witness my receipt of a prestigious academic award. It was a big deal. After the ceremony, I suggested we go to “this little place I love that makes a great Tom Collins.” Without batting an eye, my dad responded, “Last time I checked, you were 19. You’re asking me to go to a place that serves my underage daughter?” I batted my eyes a few times before recommending the Western Sizzlin’ instead.
I don’t think my husband and I are naïve to the things that go on in Morgantown. We try to instruct our daughter not to do anything we wouldn’t do. However, the crux of this advice is to remember the vast difference between what the 49-year-old working mother of three would do and what the 19-year-old free-spirited, Bohemian sweater, Birkenstock wearing, Tom Collins drinking coed would do. As my dear friend pointed out, it’s best to first recollect our own college days before passing harsh judgment on the next generation of Savage coeds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.