In my quest to become the most well rounded 23-almost-24-year-old on the planet, I have taken up embroidery.
I’ll give you a moment to be impressed with me.
I’m going to take a leaf out of the school board’s book and try to be as transparent with you as possible: I’m not that good at embroidery.
I get points for admitting it, right?
No matter. I know I’m not great at it, but as with any time you’re trying to teach yourself to do something, it’s a work in progress. I use Pinterest to get ideas, and I have one denim jacket that I’m just embroidering everything on.
So far, I’ve embroidered some flowers (daisies and lavender), some pine trees and the outline of a face. For someone teaching herself to embroider, the jacket actually looks pretty cool. I’m having fun with it, and I’m super proud of the last thing I added: my initials in hot pink on the collar.
When I finished those initials, I was so smug. They looked great. No one can TOUCH my sick embroidery skills, bro (that’s some youth slang for you that means, “I am incredibly talented and my artistic vision is unparalleled”).
Then, I don’t know what happened.
I don’t know what made me do it, honestly. Was I TRYING to make myself feel bad? Was I trying to undermine the hard work I’d done?
I looked at the underside of the collar.
All I could think was, “Jumping Jehosaphat!”
(That is some Yosemite Sam slang for you that means, “Good lord, this looks a hot mess.”)
It was a disaster. Stitches going every which way, it looked like abstract art. But, like, the real abstract stuff. The stuff where you can’t even conjure a credible thought in your mind about the meaning of the piece in front of you, because you’re too busy thinking, “What am I even looking at here?”
It was one big yikes.
So, naturally, I looked at the backside of all the rest of my embroidery designs that, until this point, I was pretty proud of overall.
And, uh, I wish I hadn’t.
After I got over the shock that maybe I’m not as talented as I had originally anticipated (hate when that happens), I tried to mold my experience into a life lesson. What will this episode of the mildly amusing sitcom of Emma’s life teach her viewers?
I’m going with “the duality of life.”
As in, just because something is neat on the front of the jacket doesn’t mean it’s tidy on the other side. For most people, the time we’re living in has us stressed, anxious, irritated and missing not only our family and friends, but our old life as well.
Instead of having to wallow in those emotions, we have to put on a brave face.
It’s not like I’ll be showing the inside of the jacket to people, because I’m not particularly proud of it, but I am proud of how the embroidery is going overall. All the lessons we’re learning as a community, all of the growth we’ve experienced so far, these are those flowers: vibrant, colorful, and improving every day.
And you don’t have the beauty of the embroidered flowers without the mess behind it. It’s all a part of the same jacket.
