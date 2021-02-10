With the arrival of the 1st significant snowfall, a blanket of white covered the area. It’s incredible how something so simple and so fragile changes the landscape so dramatically.
Mundane views of the world around you suddenly change into unrecognizable portraits of winter beauty. A million droplets of crystallized water cover the dull brown grass of winter, hiding the sharp edges of rock breaks in every field.
The blanket of white accentuating the bond between orchard tree and pasture grass seems to be a sign of warmth even as the thermometer disagrees. Nothing appears untouched by the silent snowfall of winter.
God calls Christians to be like a snowfall, telling you to quietly cover those around you with an unassuming blanket of kindness.
One of the simple ways you can do this is by practicing kindness in everyday situations. The dictionary defines kindness as “a type of behavior marked by acts of generosity, consideration or concern for others, without expecting praise or reward.”
It is not flashy or self-serving. Writing to the Colossians, Paul says, “Put on then, as God’s chosen ones, holy and beloved, compassionate hearts, kindness, humility, meekness and patience, bearing with one another and, if one has a complaint against another, forgiving each other; as the Lord has forgiven you, so you also must forgive.”
When you share the kindness of the gospel, it’s like the snowfall. It covers the rough edges of life. It softens the sorrows and disappointments that everyone encounters.
When the barrenness of life is bleakest, the kindness called for by the apostle can turn the dormant landscape into a portrait of serenity. When there is disagreement, a gesture of kindness can melt the coldness of an enemy’s heart.
This makes it possible for the warmth of friendship to forge bonds despite different backgrounds. Kindness even acts to counter the interpersonal effects of sin.
After all, the need for forgiveness mentioned by Paul only arises after someone has suffered a wrong. Reacting with kindness instead of hostility wields power.
Whether you are talking about a project at work or politics, your favorite running back or how to run a business, speaking kindly is not a suggestion. When you feel wronged at work or home, it’s your reaction that’s key.
The apostle doesn’t encourage you to be kind because he wants you to just-get-along. He tells you to be kind because kindness is a powerful force in the world. Like a snowfall, it has the power to change the landscape, bringing beauty in unexpected and amazing ways.
