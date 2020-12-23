I was thinking about telling a funny Christmas story for this week’s column.
I couldn’t think of 1, solid story, so here’s a smattering of tiny tales that give you a window into what a Grosskopf Christmas looks like.
A few years ago, we were having my cousin and her family over for Christmas dinner, and we didn’t have any kind of rolls or biscuits, so my mom told me to make some out of Bisquick. I molded them into little shapes and baked them, and they were hard as little rocks. I was mortified, and we ended up throwing them out. It was necessary.
At Christmas Mass years ago, the 4 Grosskopf children were just trying to behave ourselves at church and pay attention like good little Catholic children, when we looked over across the aisle and saw another mom with her son, who was NOT trying to behave himself at church, and she had him by his neck. He had his tongue out like he was being choked to death (the height of drama, I assure you). Imagine our delight to see a kid, other than us, misbehaving and his mom “strangling” him at Christmas!
When I was younger, we would go to my aunt’s house in Purcellville for Christmas Day. It might sound like a fabulous time, road tripping a couple hours for a Christmas party, but I always met it with a sense of dread. Because driving over hill and over dale to Northern Virginia meant 1 thing: kinetosis. That’s a medical term that means Emma-is-about-to-barf. Even now, as an older and wiser 24-year-old, I still get the mouth sweats thinking about that drive.
At my aunt’s Christmas parties, we used to all gather in the living room after dinner to sing “The 12 Days of Christmas.” Grandma and Grandpap would always sing “and a partridge in a pear tree,” and I would usually team up with my dad for “5 gold rings.” Since it was after dinner, the adults were probably hitting the eggnog, which is most likely why there was so much enthusiasm. I am just now realizing this. If I drank some eggnog, I’d probably feel quite good about belting it out as well.
I asked my mom if she had any stories to add to my list, and she said that the Grosskopfs used to go to Christmas Eve Mass. “Until I got my sanity back,” Mom said.
She added that once at Christmas, the heel of her shoe came off as she entered the church. Yikes.
And last, but not least, she said that once when my brothers and I were little, my dad “went crazy” buying gifts, and Mom said she was “agog” when she saw what needed to be wrapped, and she told him that there was no way they’d give us all those presents. After Christmas, he took a bunch of the gifts back.
Thanks, Mom. Thanks a lot. Keeping us humble, always.
Anyway, if I write, “the Christmas season will look a little different this year” in another article, I might just fire myself. It has been the most tiring phrase EVER, and every time I write it, I feel my eyes rolling into the back of my head.
But this year, Christmas WILL look different (if my eyes are stuck in the back of my head it won’t look like anything, but that’s neither here nor there). It’ll be small, it’ll be simple and it’ll be just what I need.
It may be different, but some things never change. Like my brothers and I, giggling at the memory of a child being strangled by his mother in the presence of Jesus.
Merry Christmas, everyone.
