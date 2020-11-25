Again the weather has turned a corner on us. We were experiencing so many warm days with an occasional cool night, and all of a sudden we were having frost warnings.
Several of our summer plants that were wintering in the garage had been left out for days and had to be brought indoors again. Back to out on sunny days, and always back in at night. Winter seems to have arrived.
If you had a lot of wasps living around your house this year, get rid of those nests now. Knock them down, caulk and plug them up so they have to find new residences next year and make a note of the location so you’re ready for them next spring.
Don’t forget: your yard is especially vulnerable to deer in winter. We have not noticed a lot of mast this year, so deer will be munching on anything and everything they can find.
Consider placing some protective barriers around plants they’re nibbling on, because it’s unlikely they’ll stop. It might even be prudent to cover them, not only for the deer, but also for the damaging high winds we’re experiencing.
You should have a good idea what needs staking in the yard and should get that done as soon as you can.
Earthworms are vital to our soil, and in order for them to survive and do their job, they must remain below the frost line in winter, and you can control that with mulch.
Adding large amounts of mulch to the soil can raise the frost line. Therefore, to make it easier for the worms to break down organic matter in the upper soil layers, mulch heavily.
To aerate the lower subsoil, mulch sparingly so the worms burrow further into the ground to keep warm. Take appropriate action for your garden and make it easier to begin in the spring.
Keeping the compost moist will aid in the decaying process. Put fertilizer residue from nearly empty bags into the compost pile before you give it one final turn and mix it.
With all the leaves falling, check your house gutters not only for leaves, but also for evergreen needles and twigs. Heavy rains exasperate the problem of clogged gutters and can cause them to quickly overflow, damaging plants below.
Using those household gloves with the cloth lining will make working in wet areas much easier. If they’re not lined, try using a pair of cotton gloves inside. They don’t absorb moisture and will insulate your fingers somewhat from the cold. It is very important to not allow your hands to get too cold.
We’re having rains now, and you need to be aware of any standing water in your perennial beds because it can quickly freeze and damage your plants. For now, dig some shallow trenches to help drain excess water.
Make a note in your journal to raise that bed in the spring. If we have a long dry spell, don’t forget to continue keeping trees and shrubs well watered. It’s easy to forget since we’re not outdoors as much.
Be sure your bird feeders are filled and they have fresh water. Larry always puts suet out for the woodpeckers and various other small birds. This year when he went to buy it, they were all marked “especially for woodpeckers.”
No problem; that’s who it’s for. However, it took a while for the woodpeckers to begin eating it, and none of the smaller birds are eating any of it. Guess we have to find the other brand.
All of your outdoor animals need to have water all winter. Keep an eye out for frozen water or get a special heated water bowl for them.
We have one for the birds also. No Woodstock skating on ours. Our cats have a sheltered area with a couple heated pads for those freezing nights.
This year has just rolled on by, and here it is Thanksgiving already. Staying in has not been a problem for us, but let me just say, we picked up a pizza last week for the 1st time since last winter and it was a big deal.
We have all been in for so long that it can give us a sense it’s time to be over. But that virus is not done with us yet. Use your common sense this holiday season and find ways to help those that need it.
Everyone is going to be missing our families, and it’s not easy, but we must soldier on and get through these hard times. We need to connect by phone or computer this year so we are all here to celebrate next year. Stay safe and have a nice holiday.
Questions can be left at the Hampshire Review office or emailed to me at thegardenpath@hotmail.com. Please put “gardening” in the subject box and leave a phone number so I can get back to you if necessary.
