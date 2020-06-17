Moomaw now an osteopathy doctor
LEWISBURG — Hampshire alumnus Seth Moomaw graduated from the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine with a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree on May 30.
Dr. Moomaw earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from West Virginia University in 2016. He is a 2012 graduate of Hampshire High School.
Moomaw is the son of Peggy Moomaw of Purgitsville and Ward Moomaw of Moorefield.
He plans to enter a psychiatry residency at WVU Medicine-J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.
McKenzie graduates Shenandoah
WINCHESTER — Angela McKenzie is among 1,088 students who recently graduated from Shenandoah University.
McKenzie, of Yellow Spring, graduated with a degree in literacy education.
Shenandoah celebrated its first-ever virtual commencement on May 16.
There were 216 August 2019 graduates, 320 December 2019 graduates, and 552 May graduates.
Glenville St. honors Moreland
GLENVILLE — Della Moreland of Augusta has been named to the Glenville State College Provost’s Honor List for the Spring 2020 semester.
To be named to the Provost’s Honor List, students must earn a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.9 on a minimum of 12 semester hours.
