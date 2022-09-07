Hope everyone had a safe and happy Labor Day holiday.
Schools are back in session. Please watch for children waiting for buses, boarding and unloading. Make their trip to school a safe one.
Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Areas of patchy fog. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%..
Updated: September 7, 2022 @ 8:07 pm
The Capon Bridge Fire Co. grounds is host to a lot of activities in September. Last week, the Todd Giffin Memorial Volleyball Tournament, which was a great success – large turnout of spectators and players. It is a great thing these young men do, honoring the memory of Todd and raising funds to benefit the community.
On Saturday, Sept. 10, the Veterans Appreciation Festival begins with a ride from Romney Cycle to the CB Fire Co. grounds, featuring live music, vendors and food.
On Sept. 23-25, the Founders Day Festival on the Fire Co. grounds with live music every day beginning on Friday with Rain Crow at 6-8 p.m., and on Saturday and Sunday many history presentations, food and craft vendors, silent auction, car show and cornhole tournament.
On Sept. 9 and 10, the annual homemade soup, sandwich and bake sale will be held at the Timber Ridge Christian Church.
Happy birthday wishes to Yvonne Hopper, Sept. 6; Phyllis Bishop, Sept. 8; Bonnie Rehm, Sept. 17.
Congratulations to John and Rosie Reid, who will be celebrating their wedding anniversary on Sept. 20.
