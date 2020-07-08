I came across some 2 interesting items in the June 23-30 issue of the Journal of the American Medical Association.
A regular feature of the journal is “News from the Center for Disease Control.”
A CDC survey conducted in 2017 revealed that 40 percent of participants in the survey who lived in the most rural areas reported having a diagnosis of hypertension. In contrast, only 29.4 percent of individuals who lived in the most urban areas reported having hypertension.
The prevalence of hypertension varied from as low as 20 percent in some counties to over 50 percent in others. Most counties in the rural Southeast and Appalachia had high rates, many of them with rates over 50 percent.
Why do rural areas, in general, have higher rates of hypertension? Risk factors such as obesity, smoking and physical inactivity are more prevalent in rural areas. These factors, combined with limited access to health care, transportation and healthy food create vulnerable communities in rural areas.
Antihypertensive medication use was also higher in these same areas of the country, with some counties reporting rates as high at 84 percent of respondents. The statistics on medication usage may be influenced by people opting for lifestyle modifications such as weight loss, sodium restriction and exercise to try and preclude using drugs for blood pressure control.
The other item, in the “Research Letters” section of JAMA, involved a study examining the effect of stay-at-home orders and the number of hospitalizations due to Coronavirus-related illness. The investigators examined cumulative hospitalization numbers during the 5 days before the stay-at-home orders were announced, and the cumulative COVID-19 related hospitalizations afterward.
The authors used the initial 5-day figures prior to the orders and extrapolated what the hospitalization numbers would have been without restrictions, and then compared them to the actual hospitalization numbers. Four states were studied: Minnesota, Colorado, Virginia and Ohio.
In all the states, at approximately 12 days after the stay-at-home orders were issued, the actual numbers of hospitalized patients were still rising, but at much lower rates than would have been the case without restrictions.
In Minnesota, 17 days after the stay-at-home orders, the projected number of hospitalizations (had there been no orders) would have been 988; the actual number of hospitalizations was 361. In Virginia, in the same time frame, projected numbers (with no orders) would have been 2,335; the actual number of COVID-related hospitalizations was 1,048.
Colorado and Ohio showed similar trends. What is significant here is that these measures reduced the strain on the health care system that would have been overwhelmed had no measures been taken.
Finally, a word (or more) on wearing masks. It is truly astounding that there is any controversy about the recommendation to wear masks in public when 6 feet distancing is not feasible. There are studies that support the notion that mask wearing in this situation reduces the risk of spreading SARSCoV-2 from the mask-wearer to other individuals.
A recent study that was published in Annals of Internal Medicine on April 6, had the opposite conclusion, but was subsequently retracted on June 2 due to concerns about the validity of the data.
Other than the work or expense in producing or buying a mask, this recommendation (or mandate in some states) imposes the most miniscule of inconveniences that one could imagine bearing in order to prevent people from contracting the potentially fatal COVID-19.
Please understand that there are people out there who have this virus, have minimal or no symptoms and have no idea that they pose a risk to anyone else (maybe you could be one of these folks).
That is why this virus has spread so easily. It is high time for some people, here and elsewhere in the United States, to stop worrying about “rights infringements” and to start demonstrating some concern and consideration for other members of the community, especially those at high risk of complications.
The writer is part of the primary care provider team at Hampshire Memorial’s Multispecialty Clinic. The other providers include nurse practitioners Missy Strite and Angelina Musselman, physician assistant Karen Kimmel, and family practitioner Dr. Andrew Wilcox. Dr. Wilcox, along with local celebrity Charley Streisel, host the podcast “Med Talk with Dr. Andy and Cosmic Charley” sponsored by the Hampshire Review and available through their website. Opinions expressed in this column are those of the writer.
