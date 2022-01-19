I love watching westerns. I enjoy mainly the older westerns because there aren’t many good western movies or shows produced anymore. There was, of course, the dud of a movie will Johnny Depp playing a wacko version of Tonto in the movie, “The Lone Ranger.” I’d rather watch the old classic half-hour shows.
At any rate, I played cowboys and Indians when I was a kid. We would run along the hillside above our home where we lived, chasing one another with homemade rifles and pistols my older brother, Charles, would make for us.
That was back in the late ‘50s and early ‘60s. Who would have ever thought that some 56 years later history would repeat itself? Here we are in 2016, heading back to a version of the old west with folks packing pistols, loaded with ammunition and ready to fire at the drop of a hat.
I recently spoke with a local owner of a gun shop who told me he could barely keep up with the demands for handguns. I know for a fact that a gift certificate for a pistol was at the top of many Christmas lists this past season. Is this really the answer? I don’t know that it’s the best answer, but I do believe that many U.S. citizens feel it has gotten to the point where it’s the only answer.
I see Patrick Henrys popping up all over the place who are crying out, “Give me liberty or give me death,” but folks don’t want to live under some tyranny imposed by a rogue president. White House logic has run amok to the point that people don’t know what to expect next.
We apparently don’t have room for Middle East Christians who are fleeing ISIS, but he wants to bring in tens of thousands of Muslims who are intermixed with some radical Islamists. As we saw recently, it only takes 1 or 2 radicals to wipe out numbers of Americans with an arsenal of weapons and pipe bombs. It was so hard for our president to call this last act terrorism pulled off by extreme radical ISIS sympathizes.
It’s no longer safe to simply go out to a restaurant to eat or to a movie. The workplace is no longer safe and sadly, as we saw in Charleston, S.C., one has to watch his or her back even when going to church. Now, even some law enforcement officers are calling on responsible gun owners to get a concealed weapons permit and to arm themselves. Even the president of a conservative Christian college encouraged students to get a concealed carry permit and wear a gun to class. Folks are getting sick of being terrorized and bullied by lunatics who feel it’s their calling to wipe innocent, unsuspecting, mainly good people who just want to live their lives in peace.
So maybe history is repeating itself, and the new west is reverting back to become the old west again. The biggest majority or folks who have a concealed carry permit are responsible gun owners who hope and pray there will never be a reason to use the weapon they are packing.
I frequently wonder how we got to this point, but then I look back 7 years ago and I have to give credit where credit is due. Our current administration promised change, and that’s one promise our leaders have kept. Our nation has changed and not for the better. Actually, it has changed to the point that I barely recognize it any longer as the land of the free. But, I do believe that we are still the home of the brave.
I’m not at all condoning or encouraging violence, but I do believe that most red-blooded Americans will defend their families and even strangers if needed. I’m convinced they will also defend their rights as Americans to live free, just like their ancestors did when this nation was first established — even if they have to go back to some old-west ways of doing things to ensure that freedom reigns in the good ole U.S. of A.
First published Jan. 20, 2016
