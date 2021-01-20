Here’s something you don’t want to hear when you answer your cellphone at work, “Mom, I woke up, and the house is full of smoke and smells like gas or something. I got my siblings out, and we’re in the yard. What should I do?”
Yet, that’s exactly the call I received last Tuesday at 8 a.m. while sitting at my desk 45 minutes away from home. Fear and panic don’t even begin to touch what was running through my mind at that very moment.
I instructed our oldest daughter to get in her car with her siblings, turn on the heat, and drive away from the house.
I then called my husband and our neighbors. Let me say, if Jake from State Farm truly wants to be like a good neighbor, he should take lessons from ours.
Our neighbor arrived at our home within minutes. She discovered there wasn’t a visible fire, but our heater had thrown the breaker. She served as a calming presence for our Savages, whom she found parked at the end of our cul-de-sac wearing their pajamas and barefoot in our oldest daughter’s car with a nervous 70-pound dog.
By the time I made it home, our house had lingering smoke and smell, but was still standing. Our children were rightfully rattled, and my husband was trying to find an HVAC repairman. Within a few hours, a person had fixed our heater, our home was airing out, and our oldest daughter collapsed for a 3-hour nap.
After all the smoke cleared, I was thankful — thankful the situation wasn’t worse. Thankful, our oldest daughter acted quickly and responsibly in a perceived emergency to save her siblings (and our dog). Thankful beyond words for our neighbors, our dear friends, who have, more than once, been our saving grace and angels on earth.
As my childhood idol, Fred Rogers used to sing every day of my youth, “I’ve always wanted to have a neighbor just like you. I’ve always wanted to live in a neighborhood with you.” Even when the day’s events aren’t beautiful, it can still be a beautiful day for a neighbor.
If you look up the word “neighbor” in the dictionary, it’s defined as someone who lives near or is next to you. However, there’s another definition of “neighbor” found in a Good Book. A neighbor is your fellow man, any person in need of one’s help or kindness.
Recently we watched the musical “The Prom” on Netflix. My husband greatly enjoyed one of the songs. He added it to his playlist.
The song “Love Thy Neighbor” reminds us we can’t cherry-pick who we need to show kindness. We are called to love our neighbors.
Neighbors who are different from us, who believe other things than we believe, who vote differently than we do, and who make life choices we wouldn’t make. As the lyrics go, “Love the neighbor, trumps them all.”
Lately, there’s been a lot of smoke blowing around all of us. Some of it has caused neighbors not to exhibit very neighborly behavior. It makes me sad to witness it.
Yet, I’m going to keep believing that when all the smoke and stink clears and our home is still standing, we’ll find gratitude for all our neighbors and remember how to be good neighbors ourselves. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.