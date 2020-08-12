We have friends who homeschool their children. We have friends who send their children to private schools.
We have friends who live in one district or county, but choose to transport their kids to a school in a different district or county. We have friends whose kids attend magnet schools.
Some friends send one child to public school and another to private school or homeschool one kid while his or her siblings learn in a school building.
Every one of these decisions are different from the educational decisions my husband and I have made for our Savages. Yet, we’ve always respected the choices our friends make in deciding what is best for their own children. We’ve never belittled them, tried to persuade them to do something different, nor thought in any way that the decisions they make for their families somehow diminished the decisions we make for ours.
I read recently, “It’s not our responsibility to make others comfortable with the decisions we make for our families.” This has possibly never been truer than when considering the 2020-21 school year.
Let me make this clear: when it comes to this upcoming school year, whatever decision each family makes for each of their individual children, it is absolutely the right decision. It might be different from what you’d choose, but that doesn’t make it wrong.
Yet, sadly, it’s become very clear to me that many people are much more willing to offer their opinions than their grace.
None of us have ever lived through anything like this before. None of us know what’s up ahead. There’s no way to predict, at this point, what September will bring. We’re all just trying to make the best decisions we can with the information that is available to us now.
It isn’t easy for anyone.
It isn’t easy for the families making the decisions. It isn’t easy for the school staff preparing to honor the decisions each family makes. It isn’t easy for the people in charge of providing the options for families to decide between.
It isn’t easy for anyone.
However, behind a screen, it seems, it is easy for some to play armchair superintendent, principal, teacher, counselor, doctor or parent. It’s easy, it seems, to post what we want or think all over social media without any regard to those who are actually tasked with making some very tough decisions.
It’s easy to type out what would most benefit us, without thinking about what would most benefit our neighbor. It seems it’s much easier to pass out judgment than understanding.
We frequently remind our children that not every family is like ours. In fact, there’s not a single family that’s exactly like ours.
Each family, just like each individual in that family, is unique. They have unique needs when it comes to a plethora of things, including school.
When we look at things through our own individual lens, we sometimes miss the much bigger picture. What we see as the easy answer for us may very well leave others with more questions.
Families, and the needs of families, come in all shapes and sizes, there’s rarely a one size fits all solution. That’s been true for every school year up to this point and it remains true now.
