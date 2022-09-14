Emma June 2022

I think I’ve already established in past columns that when it came to my fashion sense as a teenager, I was a little bit of a wild card. 

I wore leather pants and 5-inch platform heels. I wore smiley-face-printed leggings, Technicolor tights under my red-and-white middle school gym clothes, leg warmers, pipe cleaner earrings, shirts as skirts, skirts as dresses and necklaces as hairpieces. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.