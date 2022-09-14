I think I’ve already established in past columns that when it came to my fashion sense as a teenager, I was a little bit of a wild card.
I wore leather pants and 5-inch platform heels. I wore smiley-face-printed leggings, Technicolor tights under my red-and-white middle school gym clothes, leg warmers, pipe cleaner earrings, shirts as skirts, skirts as dresses and necklaces as hairpieces.
I had a pair of orange Chuck Taylors that had an image of the Grinch on the side of them. I wore them until they had holes in the sole.
Before my deeply emotional attachment to leopard print truly began, I went through a multi-year neon phase, which slowly morphed into a tie-dye phase.
There was a period there where I just wore horizontal stripes, like, all the time.
One of my rules as a fashion-forward, truly avant-garde youth was a strict no-sweatpants policy. Now, as an athlete, this was very difficult, but we’re nothing without our principles.
I had a few different reasons for this rule, but the main reason was that all the sweatpants I owned were those old heather gray drawstring ones, with the cinched bottoms, probably handed down from 1 or both of my older brothers. They had weird holes in them, stains, the works.
They were a far cry from the trendy yoga pants the other 16-year-olds wore, or the expensive Adidas or Nike ones the other girls on my team had.
They were not cute. So I didn’t want to wear them.
This policy didn’t make me a favorite on my basketball team, let me just tell you. I never got up on my soapbox about sweatpants, but they knew where I stood. And I heard, on a number of different occasions, that they thought that I thought I was better than them.
Untrue. I just had a visceral opposition to the un-fabulous.
Anyway, my senior year we had a new assistant coach – Coach Dee. Coach Dee played Division I college ball and was a god in the eyes of many of the girls on the team.
She had a brilliant idea before my senior season began: we’d have team tracksuits that we could wear to away games.
Which meant we’d also have to wear them at school. All day. Even on the runway – I mean, in the hallways.
I was downright horrified.
To make matters worse, for some reason, I wasn’t “in” on the meeting where they decided who needed which size (see above – my sweatpants superiority complex). So my coach ordered me a men’s XL top and a men’s XL pants.
When the suits arrived, I was swimming in mine. It was disastrous – a true “egad,” “holy cow,” “oy vey” moment for Emma June. I was supposed to WEAR this thing? The half-zip top billowed in the wind like the big top at a Ringling Bros. show. The pants were long enough, but you could fit 3 Emmas in the waist.
The other girls were thrilled, talking about how they couldn’t wait to wear them to school the day of our 1st game. I had to think of something – and fast, or I’d be on the worst-dressed list at Milan Fashion Week – I mean, my high school.
So the day of the game, I put on the tracksuit. I unzipped the top as far as it would go and piled on the necklaces, pairing them with massive gold hoops.
I cuffed the pants, cinched them as much as I could, and zipped up my platform boots.
I pulled my hair into a high, tight bun, loaded on some makeup, adding big bangles to my wrists.
If I was going to have to wear that athleisure monstrosity, I was going to do it my way. Sure, the whole point of having the matching tracksuits was so that we matched, but I really couldn’t make that work for me.
Did it endear me to the other girls as they passed me in the halls that day? Absolutely not.
But sometimes, being ourselves DOESN’T endear us to others. Sometimes, it actively makes people mad. Sometimes they say rude things about you.
We just have to remember to do it anyway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.