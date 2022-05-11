So what happens in the bedroom stays in the bedroom, right?
As a general rule the answer to that question would most likely be yes, but there are times when that may not necessarily be true.
There are times when the secrets of spousal intimacy, although they may never be talked about openly, escape from behind closed doors only to be kept within the confines of a troubled mind.
Spousal rape is something that is seldom talked about, but is apparently more common than many people think.
It is likely that most people give very little thought, if any, to the idea that spousal rape even exists.
Based on a May 2, 2016, article from ‘Dr. Oz The Good Life,’ “It’s hard to know how common partner violence actually is,” said counselor and psychologist Karla Ivankovich, a Ph.D. “There are only a few studies that have been conducted, which report anywhere from 10 to 30 percent occurrence (in intimate partner relationships, excluding LGBT),” she explains. “About 30 percent of all rapes committed are committed by the husband, boyfriend, or significant other.”
So doesn’t the Bible say that the 2 shall become 1 in marriage?
It does, but what exactly does that mean? How far does that go in giving 1 spouse dominance over the other spousal’s body?
Does “No” mean “No” in a marital relationship?
Should a wife have the right to say, “Not tonight, I have a headache?”
And what about the husband who proclaims that the marriage vows gives him the right to his wife’s body anytime he so desires?
I make no attempt to pass myself off as a professional counselor and I encourage any spouse who is secretly dealing in fear with the issue of spousal rape to see a licensed Christian Counselor.
But, as a pastor who has dealt with issues of nearly all kinds over the years, I do have a Biblical opinion on the matter.
And it is my opinion that no spouse is required, even according to scripture, to live under spousal abuse of any kind including spousal rape.
It is true that the Bible places a man in a position over the woman, no matter how testy those within the women’s lib movement want to get.
But I’m convinced that there would be less complaining about God’s design for marriage if the complainers actually understood God’s plan for the marriage relationship.
God’s design for the husband is not that he should lord over his wife, but that he should “love her as Christ loved the church, being willing to give his life for her.”
The marriage vow does not give the husband ownership of his wife’s body to do with whatever, whenever he wants.
Enjoyable sex is consensual sex between a husband and a wife.
Rape is reported to be more about an act of power rather than an act of sexual pleasure.
A loving husband seeks more than his own selfish pleasure during times of marital intimacy. He instead seeks as well to please his spouse.
So how far should intimacy go in a marriage?
It should be a consensual act between a husband and a wife within the bounds of Biblical instruction, respecting one another and loving one another.
There are those who would argue that the only Biblical reason for divorce is infidelity.
I may be going out on a limb here, but I don’t believe God ever intended for a woman to live within the confines of a marriage in which she must subject herself to physical, mental, verbal or emotional abuse.
And that can go both ways.
But for a husband to force abusive behavior on his wife is to go against the Biblical guidelines of marriage and is in direct defiance of the very vows (promises) he made before God to love and honor one’s spouse.
A subject such as this is something that should be discussed only behind closed doors of a doctor’s, or counselor’s office, according to some.
But I think it is something that should be brought to the forefront on behalf of those who suffer from the physical and emotional pains of spousal rape.
Just a little Food for Thought.
