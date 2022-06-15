I refuse to remember the exact date my father died.
I know the time of year. It was about 3 weeks after Father’s Day and just before our son’s “Star Wars” birthday in mid-July. He turned 5 that year.
Other than that approximation, I refuse to memorialize the precise date in my memory.
My dad was so full of life when he was living. Giving observance to the day that it ended seems like it would be much more about me than it would be about him.
Conversely, there are a few dates in the calendar when I’m flooded with memories of the 37 years, I spent with him. The memories often trickle down my cheek on his birthday on March 5, my parents’ anniversary (they celebrated 49 of them together) on May 25, the 1st day of buck season in November, and the 3rd Sunday of June.
Father’s Day and Mother’s Day can be particularly challenging and tough for anyone who has lost a parent. The funny thing about grief is that it doesn’t need a big nudge to pop up, sometimes years later, and in the craziest places.
I no longer sob in the Hallmark aisle of the drugstore while picking out my husband’s Father’s Day cards. It took me years to get there. First, it was the loss of my dad and then the loss of my father-in-law.
There was a time I didn’t think I’d ever leave the store with a bag of Father’s Day cards without red eyes and a snotty nose. It’s a good thing my go-to greeting card store sells tissues one aisle over.
Hallmark should team with Kleenex to market a permanent display on the card rack end cap. I’m sure I’m not the only person who stood weeping while looking at cute world’s best grandpa cards.
Speaking of greeting card sentiments, I came across a good one the other day. “Dads are most ordinary men turned by love into heroes, adventurers, storytellers and singers of song.” I adored that.
Nothing seems more fitting for the 3 dads I’ve loved most in this world. I sometimes wonder if it’s unfair that I was given not only a great dad, but an amazing father-in-law who helped raise a son who would become the world’s best dad of Savages.
Years ago, our youngest daughter wrote on a school paper, “My dad is my hero. He always keeps us smiling.” Even now, when they’re all teenagers, he can still lighten the mood like no other.
I didn’t purchase the card with that sappy sentiment. Maybe, I should have, but after 19 years of picking out the perfect Father’s Day card for my husband, I know he prefers a card with humor.
Fish puns and dad jokes are a particular hit.
When I find it, there won’t be tears in the Hallmark aisle, even if I pass over a bunch of “to dad from your daughter” cards in the process. After all, when visualizing my husband’s face when he reads something like, “Holy mackerel, you’re a great dad! No trout about, you totally kick bass” I don’t feel the need to reel in any tears.
That’s a greeting card date I’ll happily remember.
