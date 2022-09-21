Beverly Malcolm

“Jesus said to her, ‘I am the resurrection and the life; he who believes in Me will live even if he dies, and everyone who lives and believes in Me will never die.” John 11:25-26

Birthday wishes for the next 2 weeks: Barbara Moreland, Sept. 22; Danny Combs and Annabella Kitzmiller, Sept. 23; Holden Shockey, Sept. 24; Brandon Bohrer, Sept. 27; Paige Shockey, Sept. 26; Kaylee Montgomery, Sept. 28; Betty Kidwell, Sept 30; Allie Daughtery, Trinity Bender, Bradley Bohrer and granddaughter Brittany Lewis, all Oct. 1; great-grandson Caden Lewis, who will be 1 o n Oct. 2. 

