“Jesus said to her, ‘I am the resurrection and the life; he who believes in Me will live even if he dies, and everyone who lives and believes in Me will never die.” John 11:25-26
Birthday wishes for the next 2 weeks: Barbara Moreland, Sept. 22; Danny Combs and Annabella Kitzmiller, Sept. 23; Holden Shockey, Sept. 24; Brandon Bohrer, Sept. 27; Paige Shockey, Sept. 26; Kaylee Montgomery, Sept. 28; Betty Kidwell, Sept 30; Allie Daughtery, Trinity Bender, Bradley Bohrer and granddaughter Brittany Lewis, all Oct. 1; great-grandson Caden Lewis, who will be 1 o n Oct. 2.
Anniversary wishes go out to Jerry and Kathy Loudon, Frank and Fern Watson, Sept. 18; Robert and Martha Barnes, Sept. 25; Congratulations to Lucas and Hennesse on the birth of their son Atley James Montgomery, born Aug. 30. Grandparents are Roger and Jennifer and great-grandparents are Roger and Sharon Montgomery of Points.
Donna Bohrer and family of 24 all wen to Topsail Island in North Carolina from Monday to Monday on vacation. Main reason to see her granddaughter Shay and husband Lee, who just moved from Washington state to Alabama for work. Family wanted to spend time with them. Rented a large house where they all got to stay and enjoyed the beach. Had a wonderful week.
Anthony, Brittany and Caden went to Outer Banks last week. First family vacation, and Caden didn’t like sun in his eyes and sand in his face. By Friday he was getting used to it. Liked walking in it. Next year, Mommy said.
Sympathy to the family of George Lease, who went home to his maker and lovely wife Dorothy. He had missed her so much. He will be remembered by so many. Sympathy to Lorrain Fowler in loss of her sister in Keyser.
Prayers needed for Mary Alice Moreland, Scottie Bohrer, Keith Lambert Jr., Betty Kidwell, Crystal Moreland, Jack Bender, Warren Racey, Cathy Potts and Timmy Rannells.
