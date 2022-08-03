Folks in our area are still in the process of cleanup after 2 devastating storms of devastating winds, rain and hail with the 1st storm July 12 and another on July 23. Much damage to homes, vehicles and crops, and lots of downed trees – but we are still thankful to be on the map.
Upcoming happenings in the area will be a special Sunday 10 a.m. at Kirby Assembly of God with Phillips and Banks’ live concert, followed by the annual church picnic at the Grassy Lick Community Center. Come be blessed by this special event.
