Early on the morning of July 4th, before I could even pour my first cup of coffee, our 2 youngest Savages treated me to a rousing rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
Nothing could’ve put me in a more patriotic mood than hearing our son bust out our national anthem on a kazoo while his little sister sang along. If I were a judge on “American Idol,” I would’ve commented, “I really like how you 2 took a classic and made it your own.”
Now, I’ll admit I’m a little bleary eyed before my morning coffee, but I didn’t need a café Americano to realize my children maybe do not know all of Francis Scott Key’s lyrics.
I knew it didn’t sound right when our 10-year-old sang, “oh, the ramparts we lost were so gallantly streaming.” Although, I did wonder what exactly a rampart is and if it could only be watched or could it be lost, too.
For the record, a rampart is a defensive wall around a fort. Francis Scott Key wrote that he watched our flag nobly wave above the ramparts during the Revolutionary War. In the Savage version, the wall may have tumbled down, but it apparently did so with pizzazz.
Another change our daughter made to the lyrics came at the end. As our son took a deep breath to belt out the grand finale on his kazoo, she sang, “For the land of the free and the home of the brave.”
In this instance, I prefer the Savage version. Of course, it’s beautiful imagery to picture the flag waving over the land of the free.
However, thinking of it waving for the land of the free may be even better. The words might rhyme, but there’s a big difference between something being o’er you and something being for you.
Thus, I find it fitting that a 10-year-old made this word change. She certainly isn’t one to benignly let others hold things over her. As my dad used to say about me, there’s no denying “our youngest daughter’s a firecracker.”
Case in point, throughout July 4th as our older children tried to provide their little sister with “constructive criticism,” she’d respond, “I can do what I want. It’s Independence Day.”
I’m not sure it’s exactly what our founding fathers had in mind, but bossy older siblings weren’t getting in the way of our youngest Savage’s “pursuit of happiness,” which entailed prancing around in a bikini all day and eating only desserts for supper.
To be fair, she did eat Watergate salad. It’s green and has the word “salad” right in the name. In her book, that’s practically a vegetable. Either way, what better way to celebrate freedom than independently loading up your own dinner plate with desserts?
That late night sugar rush and the spectacular fireworks show that followed, meant that our Savages slept in the following morning. July 4th is Independence Day, but I could see there was something very freeing about drinking my coffee on July 5th in the absence of a kazoo concert and hours after “the dawn’s early light.”
