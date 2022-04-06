Even within the corridors of Christianity there is a misunderstanding of the season of Lent.
Maybe I would be more correct to say there is a simple lack of understanding rather than a misunderstanding because many Christians have no idea what Lent is or what it is about.
In fact, even many who are aware of its intent and purpose, a good number of those consider the observance of Lent to be more of a ritual observed by Catholic, Anglican and Orthodox faiths, but that is not necessarily the case.
According to Christianity.com, “Lent is meant to be a time of repentance. A humble understanding of knowing that we are all born with the curse of sin and that there is repentance required. The purpose of Lent is to fully recognize our brokenness as humans and the need for a Savior. The time period of Lent allows for us to reflect and open our hearts to Jesus. The main observation of Lent, fasting, is done so in order to clear distractions and focus on Christ. The act of giving up something and replacing it with prayer and worship, gives way to a deeper relationship with God.”
Lent is really more of a personal observance rather than that of a particular religion. Lent is the time period that starts with Ash Wednesday and goes through the Saturday before Easter. An article in The Catholic Company Magazine titled “Lent in a nutshell” says that Lent ends on the evening of Holy Thursday.
In a nutshell, it’s a time in which participating believers give up something as a point of sacrifice or “self-denial.” The decision as to what one gives up is again an apparent personal decision.
Reading various articles and writings on the subject of Lent (in an attempt to better personally understand myself) can be as confusing as much as enlightening. Some articles indicated, or actually suggested giving up such things as chocolate or alcohol for Lent. According to The Catholic Company Magazine, giving up some food or eating less food than normal is common.
If researching the subject, one can find definitions, explanations and suggestions from a variety of religious and non religious entities, including magazines such as Country Living and Good Housekeeping.
I do think however that on the subject of fasting, it should be pointed out that one does not fast to get God’s attention, but the purpose of a fast is to give God our attention.
On the subject of Lent and what one’s religion practices or doesn’t practice, I find that even though there is a barrage of information on the super highway — i.e., the web or Internet — the best practice is to simply go to one’s pastor or priest and ask him or her and ask what the basic doctrine or belief is of the church one attends.
