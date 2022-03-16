Health Fair
Last week I reported that the Hampshire County Health Fair was restarting this spring on April 9. Since that time, I have learned that the fair will not be held on that date, due to the fact that the site is unavailable in April.
It will likely be in May, at the earliest. As more definitive information is available, I will keep you all apprised. The Health Fair has been a valuable resource for the residents of Hampshire and having it return is a most welcome development.
Blood donation
Regarding blood donation, the next 2 dates for blood drives in our area are June 16 at Hope Christian Church and June 21 at Covenant Baptist Church.
Covid news
Those of you who have been following reliable sources regarding the Covid-19 pandemic know that various zoo animals have contracted the disease since the pandemic’s beginning.
While there aren’t a whole lot of tigers prowling around Hampshire County, there is another species that has been found to harbor coronavirus — whitetail deer.
An item on March 9 on the NPR website reported that between October and December 2021, researchers swabbed the noses of 93 dead deer from across Pennsylvania. According to a soon-to-be published report, nearly 20% of the deer harbored the Coronavirus.
This is a relatively small sampling, but the incidence is far higher than it is in humans (estimated at about 3%). This phenomenon has also been observed in Canada as well. Some of the isolated strains found in the deer are similar to the human variants, but have acquired a number of new mutations. In 1 case, there is evidence that a Covid strain spilled back from a deer into a human.
The researchers indicate that the affected deer died with Covid, not from it. Although this data is preliminary and additional research is ongoing, it may be a situation comparable to Lyme disease, where the Covid virus doesn’t harm the deer, but the deer may serve as a reservoir.
If there turns out to be significant deer-to-human transmission, it is unlikely to be the same mechanism as Lyme, which requires a tick to acquire it and subsequently transfer it to a human.
So far, no one is recommending wearing a mask or socially distancing if you’re near a herd of deer. However, one might want to be careful processing any buck head wall mountings. Just sayin’.
Women in Medicine
March is Women’s History Month. This week, Healthy Hampshire features Pearl Kendrick and Grace Eldering.
Never heard of them?
Neither had I, until I perused the March issue of Smithsonian Magazine. These 2 women and their team were responsible for saving hundreds of thousands of lives in the United States and tens of millions of lives worldwide.
How?
In the 1930s, Kendrick, Eldering and their team developed the 1st safe and effective vaccine against pertussis. Better known as whooping cough, pertussis was at one time “among the great terrors of family life.”
In the 1930s, it claimed about 7,500 American lives a year, mostly infants and young children. It was highly contagious and a single child with pertussis could easily infect half his classmates and all of the brothers and sisters.
With uncontrollable coughing and progressive obstruction of the airway, many children suffered a prolonged, horrible death, while family and physicians were helpless to do anything.
With dogged determination, and working incredible hours, initially with scant financial support, the all-female team developed a vaccine so successful that deaths from whooping cough fell from 7,518 in 1934 to just 10 a year by the early 1970s.
The reason that history has largely ignored these pioneers is in part due to the paradoxical nature of prevention. When a measure, like a vaccine, successfully prevents a disease, there is a tendency to forget about the disease it prevents because it becomes so rare.
Focus then shifts on the vaccine’s adverse effects, however rare and frequently innocuous they may be. One’s guard is let down, and then lax adherence to immunization leads to a resurgence of the disease.
The other reason these women are not remembered is that they declined to have the vaccine named after them (like the Salk vaccine for polio). They declined the honor, in part because they felt that all of the other people who contributed to the success of the vaccine would not receive their due credit.
The narrative about their story in the March edition of Smithsonian Magazine is well worth reading.
The writer sees patients at the Hampshire Memorial Hospital’s Multispecialty Clinic.
