Once night temperatures reach 60 degrees, plant your caladium tubers 1 to 2 inches deep in loose, well-drained soil with plenty of organic matter.
They thrive in shade with dappled light or morning sun. I wish I could tell you it’s time to plant them, but with this zany weather, you’ll just have to watch the weather on the news.
If you haven’t taken your houseplants outdoors yet, it’s time to do it. Trim and repot them if they need it and avoid placing them in direct sun right away.
Dahlia tubers can be planted outdoors after all danger of frost has passed. Stake as you plant so you don’t damage the tubers trying to stake them later.
“Citrosa,” “Citronella” and/or “Livingston Geranium” are geranium hybrids bred to repel mosquitoes and while they won’t totally rid your garden of those annoying pests, they can significantly reduce their numbers. Grow them in full sun in large pots on your patio or in the soil around your porch to take full advantage of their anti-mosquito qualities. Gently stroking their leaves will release the citrus/citronella fragrance.
Check at the garden center as there may even be more varieties than these. With so many folks trying to get away from spraying chemicals, these plants are becoming very popular.
Bothered by neighborhood cats marauding in your garden? Try some of these ideas to keep them away.
Plants like the “scaredy cat plant” (Coleus canina) give off an odor cats dislike. Supposedly it’s the best thing for repelling cats. The 2nd term in the Latin name indicates it was probably 1st bred to discourage dogs, which it also does very well.
Thompson and Morgan sells it online, but I’m not sure where else you can purchase it. Although it’s an annual, it’s easily propagated by cuttings. You could also plant some rue, pennyroyal or lavender, which also discourages deer.
Try sprinkling some dried blood, mothballs, cayenne pepper flakes, or ammonia around your plants. Keep in mind that mothballs are toxic if swallowed, so don’t use them if small children or your own pets will be in the yard.
And when all else fails use a commercial cat repellent. “Shake-Away” is a granular powder with the urine scent of coyote, fox and bobcat, predators cats fear. Just sprinkle it around the problem area. They advertise it as being organic, making it an acceptable option to use around children and pets, plus it won’t harm your plants.
And after you’ve finished in the yard, how about a soothing bath with your very own bath salts? You’ll need 8 ounces of baking soda, about a pound of sea salt and oils like rosemary or lavender. Mix the soda and salt with a few drops of oil until thoroughly blended and store in an airtight glass jar.
Add a handful to your bath water, relax and enjoy. These are easy to make and would be a nice gift for a friend. Back in the Middle Ages, full body bathing was labeled sinful by the Church because it required nudity, thus making it a temptation of the flesh. By effectively putting an end to regular bathing and good hygiene throughout Europe, diseases like the Black Plague spread like wildfire.
Don’t tell your kids or they’ll have the perfect excuse to avoid that tub.
A cheap wooden dowel can be marked with nail polish and used as a measuring stick when you’re planting. In 3000 B.C. the Chinese had already invented nail enamels and lacquers. A family’s social status was known by the color worn on their nails. Also around that time, Egyptian women were using henna to color their nails.
The full moon on the 23rd of May is known as the Flower Moon. No explanation necessary.
