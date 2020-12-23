I’ve been having difficulty getting into the Christmas spirit.
Our tree is up, and our stockings are hanging above the fireplace. Alexa has been filling our home with Christmas music. We’ve baked treats, drank hot cocoa and watched Christmas movies. There’s snow on the ground, and I read my Advent devotions.
Yet, if I’m honest, I’m mostly only going through the motions of Christmas.
Like many things this year, Christmas feels different. For starters, we’re all quarantined until December 28th. That means a quiet Christmas at home with just the Savage 5.
No Christmas breakfast at my mom’s house. No trip to Alexandria to celebrate with my husband’s family. We will make the best of it, but I’m struggling with getting my heart into it.
I’ve been pondering a post I saw on Facebook. It suggested one can find the Christmas spirit by choosing to “Dance like Frosty. Shine like Rudolph. Give like Santa. Love like Jesus.”
First, Frosty is a West Virginian. That already makes him cool in my book. He also began to dance around like a jolly, happy soul as soon as he came alive. He knew his time was short, so he decided to run and have some fun.
He didn’t let worry about how hot the sun was getting or the exact minute when he’d melt away, put a damper on his day. No, Frosty took stock of unfavorable circumstances and an unpredictable future and decided to dance anyway.
Dance like Frosty.
Rudolph was shunned and mocked by his peers. Yet, when he got the call to step up in a time of need, he didn’t hold a grudge. Instead, Rudolph chose an action that guided others.
He didn’t get into an argument over tit for tat. Rudolph rose above the dense fog. He let his nose shine bright to lead others forward, regardless of how they had previously treated him. Rudolph shined by doing what he knew was right when asked to do it.
Shine like Rudolph.
Santa is a jolly old elf, with a twinkle in his eye and a hearty laugh. In one solitary night, he delivers gifts to people all over the world. Along with the material gifts he brings, Santa also gives gifts of joy and hope.
His yearly visit is marked by massive anticipation in hearts everywhere, not because he brings the newest toy or best video game, but because he gives the magic of Christmas.
Santa delivers these gifts while we sleep, in secret, not to be thanked, praised, or recognized. Santa gives solely to make others happy, to bring them joy without any thought of what he might get in return.
Give like Santa.
Now, for the biggest one. I’m not an expert in this area. I’ll leave that to my colleagues on the religion page. However, I am a mom doing my best to raise my children to love God and love others.
Loving like Jesus is a tall order, one that I’m sure most of us fall short. When I think of His love, I think of 2 words: unselfish and sacrificial. Jesus spent his life serving others, no matter who they were, where they were from, or what they had done. He gave that life so we all could live. There is no greater love than that.
Love like Jesus.
There we have it. Quarantined or not, Christmas is sure to be different this year for most of us.
However, I hope that regardless of our circumstances, we can remember there’s still Christmas spirit to be found if only we chose to “Dance like Frosty. Shine like Rudolph. Give like Santa. Love like Jesus.”
