In my impressionable youth, I was a BIG Barbie gal.
I’m guessing that’s kind of something that’s falling by the wayside, huh? A couple weeks ago we did the “Vanishing” feature, highlighting some of the elements of everyday society the general public has deemed null and void.
Barbies weren’t on the list, but I feel like girls these days aren’t as into Barbie as I was.
I have a few cousins that I grew up with that were the closest thing I had to sisters, and we were all very pro-Barbie. Bratz dolls? Nah. Polly Pocket? Ehhh. Betty Spaghetti? That’s a blast from the past, but nope. Not my thing. No, we were living and dying by Barbies. Barbie houses, Barbie cars, Barbie clothes.
Playtime was a sea of plastic, polyester and synthetic blonde hair.
My cousin Grace had a doll that was named Amanda B. Francis.
Oh, you didn’t give YOUR Barbies full names, complete with middle initials? Lame.
Anyway, Amanda B. was a belly dancer Barbie, so instead of being made completely out of hard plastic, her entire torso was made out of rubber.
She was, as Grace pointed out, “squishy.”
Imagine that. A squishy Barbie.
I think about the squishy Amanda B. Francis a lot, especially these days, where even though August is almost over and fall is creeping up like ill-fitting underpants, it’s still the time of year where bathing suits and summer clothes are seeing the light of day.
We don’t really have a choice; we have to show a little skin, squishy or not. It’s seasonal. Festive, even.
And with the pandemic, it has kind of thrown a wrench into the whole workout plan for lots of us. I know the Wellness Center is doing a fabulous job keeping people safe and the equipment clean, but it’s hard to blame people for not feeling quite comfortable working out in a facility yet.
On top of that, how many of us during this pandemic have eaten stuff we’re not super proud of more than we probably should? I mean, right now I’m sitting at my desk munching on pretzel M&Ms.
They’re not really nourishing my body, but they’re certainly nourishing my soul.
Right now, there’s probably a little bit of Amanda B. in all of us. Maybe we’ve fallen off a little with our workout regime. Maybe we’re eating more M&Ms and junk food than we have in the past.
But really, that’s okay. It’s hard enough to give your all toward fitness anyway, let alone during a global pandemic.
Look at those words. Global. Pandemic.
That means it’s affecting everyone. So give yourself a break.
It’s not the end of the world if you haven’t been following your diet to a T. It’s not the end of the world if you haven’t been able to make it to the gym as much to sweat it out during the last few months.
It’s not the end of the world, because even a Barbie doll has a squishy stomach. Don’t beat yourself up about it.
Maybe your body has changed. Maybe the waistband of your jeans is a little tight.
So what?
Order new jeans and think about Amanda B. Francis.
If your body has changed since March, it’s okay. It happens. Think about the fact that your body is getting you through a global pandemic. Cut it some slack.
Just think about it: Isn’t Barbie lauded as, like, the pinnacle of beauty? Even she has a squishy belly. Maybe she was a part of a global pandemic. You never know.
