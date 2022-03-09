I, along with many readers have asked that question dozens of times. Many homeowners marvel at the beauty of deer in their yard, but those hoofed beauties come with a price I’m reluctant to pay. Deer are downright destructive in their quest for food.
I realize this is a common topic in my columns, and we’ve talked about deer-proof plantings before, but when readers keep asking the same question, I find it important to address it again.
This has been a bad winter for deer munching, so bear with me and hopefully you can find some relief from them. As always, I am open to your ideas and tricks to keep them at bay.
I’ve had some luck with taste repellents such as hot-pepper spray, soap spray and rotating scent repellents such as scented soaps, gar1ic and fabric-softener strips, but with 1 or 2 exceptions, none last for long. I have never tried the spray made with rotted eggs; it may work very well.
We’ve spread lime around the perimeter, but rain washes it away and we have a large area to cover. Dog hair works great for a while and is very efficient for smaller predators like rabbits and raccoons.
But, for those with more frequent 4-footed pest visits, a fence may be the most effective way to keep them away from your prized plants. Deer are prodigious jumpers; it’s common for them to jump or leap straight up to 8 feet.
Given a choice, most deer would rather go under or through a fence than over it. That means the most effective fences are at least 8 feet tall and are constructed flush to the ground with a sturdy bottom railing attached to keep out burrowing raccoons and skunks. A fawn can squeeze under a barrier that has only 6 inches of clearance.
Where 8-foot fences aren’t practical, an attractive and effective alternative is a 4- to 5-foot fence with closely planted, fast growing evergreens (I’d suggest white pine or Leland Cypress) lining one side. The goal is to create a visual barrier, because deer supposedly won’t jump into a spot they can’t see.
Another option is to construct a pair of 4- to 5-foot-tall parallel fences with a planting space in between for evergreens. I never said it was going to be cheap and although it might sound extreme and costly, the parallel fences will create a very effective barrier.
If you don’t have kids or pets in and around your yard, a less expensive and less conspicuous solution is to use electric fencing. Use 3 lines of wire, with the bottom wire 18 inches off the ground and the top wire up at least 6 feet. In theory, deer don’t try to jump these fences, but will instead stick their head or body through the wires and receive a startling shock.
Well, our deer jump and go under ours. This year, we’re going to combine our electric fencing with tall ornamental grasses.
Sometimes it’s just not practical to construct a fence. In that case, you’ll have to turn to repellents or plants that deer find unpalatable. If the best defense is a good offense, then it makes sense to start by choosing deer-resistant plants.
It seems the deer do not read these lists (nor do they read the “deer crossing” signs along the road) and so have been known to eat a plant or 2 (or 50) listed as deer-proof. But these lists can at least provide us with somewhere to start.
From personal experience, I can say deer do not eat our yarrow, ornamental grasses, daffodils or foxgloves. Sometimes they don’t eat the butterfly (Buddleia) bushes either, but everything else is up for grabs.
Let’s begin with a couple ornamental grasses. Northern sea oats (Chasmanthium latifolium) is an ornamental grass that grows 2 to 3 feet high in loose clumps of light green foliage.
Its name derives from its seedpods, which look like oats. It grows in full sun or shade in well drained soil and provides visual interest to the winter landscape even after its leaves have died and dried. It will be drought tolerant after it becomes established.
Blue oat grass (Helictotrichon sempervirens) is a cool-season ornamental grass that can be grown in full sun or light shade. This grass attains a height of about 2 to 3 feet and grows in a mounded shape. Grow it in full sun and well drained soils, if you wish to enjoy the signature blue hues of its foliage to the fullest.
The plant also produces spikey, dark flowers with a bluish tint in summer that turn harvest gold in autumn.
