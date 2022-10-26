Living in Hampshire County gives us the opportunity to enjoy a change in seasons. This year, for some reason, I seem to appreciate the beautiful fall foliage more than ever. From the reflection in the Cacapon River to a mountaintop view overlooking acres of apple trees, the beauty of our area is a home run! When winter comes around, I’m sure I will find some equally beautiful scenery to photograph and write about. Thank you West Virginia.
News From the River House:
Wednesday, Oct. 26, Otter’s Art Club, 4:30-6 p.m. This new club welcomes all ages, but lessons will be geared to students 6 and up. Each month a different artist will be highlighted and will include a creative project. This month’s artist will be Friday Kahlo. Come out as a family and create together.
Friday, Oct. 28, Open Mic, 6-9 p.m. The River House welcomes anyone who wants to get on stage and perform their music, comedy or poetry. Participants are allowed 15 minutes per performance. Refreshments available in the Café. This is a free event, everyone is invited.
Saturday, Oct. 29, Art-For-All, 12-3 p.m.This is a family friendly free event in which all materials are provided. Explore your creativity with the group.
Wednesday, Nov. 2, Middle School Art Club, 3:30-5 p.m. Capon Bridge Middle School Library will host a free art club for students of CBMS as well as those students home schooled. Registration is required for the club which will meet the 1st and 3rd Wednesday of the month from Sept – Nov and March-May.
Wednesday, Nov. 2, Youth Music Club, 4:30-6 p.m. This club will meet in TRH Otter’s Den on 1st and 3rd Wed. from Oct.-Dec. for the fall session. This is free to public and home school students. Please sign up in advance.
Saturday, Nov. 5, Art-For-All, 12-3 p.m.This is a family friendly free event in which all materials are provided. Explore your creativity with the group.
Saturday, Nov. 5, Folk Life Series (#4) Fire Cider Brewing, 4-6 p.m. Everyone is invited to learn the art of making fire cider. Alex and Zo will demonstrate this age-old technique. Bring a jar to fill at the end of the demonstration. This is a free event, all ages welcome.
Saturday, Nov. 5, Concert: Kate MacLeod, 7-9 p.m. Kate is a classically trained violin and fiddle player. She incorporates this knowledge into her various fiddle styles of North America, Ireland and Scotland. She is an award winning songwriter whose songs will invite everyone to sing along. A concert not to be missed!
Monday, Nov. 7, Yoga in the Gallery, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Registration is available through TRH website. All levels welcome; class size limited to eight participants.
Wednesday, Nov. 9, After School Art Workshop: Loom-Making and Basic Weaving Techniques, 4:30-6 p.m. Join artist Christa Lemons as she demonstrates weaving. This workshop is for high school students (public and home school) only. 10 spots available for this exciting free event.
News From the Capon Bridge Library: Now until Oct. 27, Silent Auction. The library has many interesting items for bid. All proceeds benefit the library.
Saturday, Oct. 29, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The library will be coordinating with The River House to present a Halloween Parade and Party. Participants should be at TRH in costume at 10:15 to march to the library for greetings, games and snacks. The parade will march back to TRH for some Halloween crafts.
The library has resumed preschool story time on Wednesdays at 11 a.m. Parents are required to accompany their children. Attendance has been great. Don’t miss this opportunity to bring your child to the library for some traditional storytelling by one of the library staff.
The Thanksgiving raffle is currently taking place. Traditional foods will be included. The drawing will be on Nov. 15.
A Christmas themed quilt created by Barbara Waldron will be the subject for the raffle for December. This is a twin size quilt with a llama theme. Changes are $5 each. The drawing will be around December 21.
The library is a drop off point for The Amazing Grace Food Pantry. These donations are especially important during the holidays. Non-perishable food items needed include canned goods and boxed foods. The library is also a drop off point for the HC Animal Shelter.
Book Club meets the 3rd Wednesday of each month at 2 p.m.
New books: Adults: “What Happened to the Bennetts?” by Lisa Scottoline; “Oath of Loyalty” by Vince Flynn; “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King; “West With Giraffes” by Lynda Rutledge; “Treasure State” by C.J. Fox and “The Winners” by Fredrik Backman.
Community Events
Every Sunday, Capon Bridge Farmer’s Market, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., located in the parking lot adjacent to the Bent River Trading Company, 3463 Northwestern Pike.
1st Tues. of each month, Amazing Grace Food Pantry, 4-5:30 p.m., located on Christian Church Road.
2nd Weds. of each month, Hampshire Recycling Cooperative Meeting, 1 p.m., Capon Bridge Library
Weds. Oct. 26, Ruriteen Meeting, (Capon Bridge Community Center) CBCC
Thurs. Oct. 27, Ruritan Board Meeting, CBCC
Fri. Oct. 28, Bible Study Group, 7 pm, CBCC
Sun. Oct. 30, Sportsman Club 2-4:30 pm, CBCC
Mon. Oct. 31, AA Meeting, 7 pm, UMC meeting 2-3:30 pm, CBCC
Tues. Nov. 1, NA Meeting, 6:30 pm, CBCC
Thu. Nov. 3, Ruritan Club Meeting, CBCC
Fri. Nov. 4, Bible Study Group, 7 pm, CBCC
Sat. Nov. 5, FORR Annual Meeting, CBCC
Mon. Nov. 7, AA Meeting 7 pm; UMC Meeting, 2-3:30 pm, CBCC
Tues. Nov. 8, Election Day, CBCC
Tues. Nov. 8, CB Town Council Meeting, 7 pm, Town Hall Building
