Linda Hill Capon Bridge

Living in Hampshire County gives us the opportunity to enjoy a change in seasons.  This year, for some reason, I seem to appreciate the beautiful fall foliage more than ever.  From the reflection in the Cacapon River to a mountaintop view overlooking acres of apple trees, the beauty of our area is a home run!  When winter comes around, I’m sure I will find some equally beautiful scenery to photograph and write about.  Thank you West Virginia. 

News From the River House: 

